JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court was recently updated on its jail elevator project that’s estimated to cost the county up to $150,000 and multiple contractors.
“What’s happened out there is the elevator was added at a later date than the jail, and then the jail was built and then somewhere along the way y’all came in and say we need an elevator,” David Wood with Wood Engineering, of Longview, explained to the court.
“Well what they did was, they just put the new elevator structure right up against the existing jail,” Wood expounded. “They had an existing structure here …. and they just built a new little elevator structure right up against the existing…cut a hole in the wall, (and it was) good to go.
“Overtime, for whatever reason it has happened, the elevator structure has separated from the jail structure,” Wood said. “I mean it’s not terrible. (But), it’s obviously noticeable that it’s got your attention.”
Wood said what’s interesting about the project is the fact that it’ll take multiple contractors to employ.
“Your project is kind of interesting in that it’s not just a one-dimensional project,” he said.
Wood said a contractor will be needed to install helical piers, which is a specialized foundation tool. Site work is required to reach the bottom of the foundation in order to install the piers.
“The idea is to jack it back into place. That’s one dimension of it,” said Wood.
Because the helical pier has to thread deep into the ground or soil to get to the bottom of the elevator, another contractor will be needed to make the way clear for the foundation contractor.
“So what happens is you’re probably going to need another contractor that’s going to come in here. They’re going to have to take out all this concrete sidewalk and take out enough dirt so that the foundation contractor could get in there, install his bracket and his pier and start trying to jack this thing back into place,” Wood explained. “So that’s kind of contractor number two.”
The engineer noted that the sealant joints and flashing will all need to be removed before working on jacking the elevator shaft back into place.
“You can see over the years, there’s been extensive … repairs. It looks like it was leaking,” Wood pointed out. “Overtime, you did the best you could. It just had layer after layer of sealant applied to it. Prior to, before we can start trying to tack those piers back in place, we’ve gotta get all that loose so, it’s got somewhere to go.”
Because of the patching to deter leaking, a roofing/building contractor is also needed, he advised.
“So you really have different contractors that each has a specific job that has to work together; and that’s what kind of makes your project interesting,” Wood told commissioners. “Most projects have one contractor that has a specific duty and that’s what he does. Your project is not like that. We need a building contractor, a roofing contractor, a foundation contractor and a site work contractor.”
The elevator service company will also need to be involved to ensure nothing is damaged in the process, he noted.
“We’re going to need the person who services your elevator to come help us. So you’ve got multiple people involved,” said Wood.
County Judge Leward LaFleur noted after the meeting that project will cost between $75,000 and $150,000, depending on the bids the county receives.
“It’s going to be a complex project, but we’ve got a very smart engineer and the court is eager to get this project behind us so we can focus on other issues,” LaFleur told the News Messenger.
Airport Grant
In other business, the court approved a resolution in support of a TxDOT grant for rehabilitation of the airport runway.
“The match for this is $30,000,” said Shanna Solomon, county auditor.
Solomon said the grant funds were already budgeted and is an extension of a grant project that started back in 2017.
At that time, “they designed the lights and then replaced the lights and then the third part was going to be the rehabilitation (of the airport runway),” she explained. “It was all in one amount, like $880,000. To start the rehabilitation phase, they’re just doing another resolution and we’ll go forward with that phase, but everything is already budgeted in the budget for next year.”
In other business, the court approved funding for County Clerk Vickie Smith and her deputies to undergo a criminal background check for users who access TxEVER, per the Health and Safety Code, at a cost of $41.50 per employee.
“This is something new. This (entails) us accessing the system, which is what we use to process birth and death records in the system, so they’re requiring us to be finger printed with a background check,” she said, noting the deadline is Dec. 15. “This is for my office to access the system that does birth, death and marriage records.”