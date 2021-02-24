JEFFERSON — A 20-year dream has now become reality for Marion County as renovations to the 1913 historic county courthouse are officially complete and ready to be unveiled soon.
“This has been a project in the making for 20 years,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur. “It’s just really neat to see a 20-year effort finally come to finish.”
County offices were set to return to their newly restored home last week but due to the severe winter storm, plans were pushed back. Nevertheless, officials are looking forward to their return and opening the doors to the public for business and possible tours in the near future.
“This is something that the citizens of this county will be grateful for, for generations,” Judge LaFleur said.
“The difference between what we left and what we’re coming back to is day and night,” he pointed out.
The downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., was afforded the makeover through a $4.7 million restoration grant awarded in April 2018 by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP), as well as $1 million of county money.
County offices moved out of the courthouse in July 2018 into a temporary location at 119 W. Lafayette St., following the awarding of the grant. Renovations for the project began in June 2019.
“The project was a 25 to 28 month project and we’re in month 19 or 20, so we’re still early,” LaFleur said of the construction phase.
“It’s well worth it, I would say,” he said of the overall project.
THE GENESIS
The county judge noted that the vision for the overhaul started with former county judge Gene Terry the moment then-Gov. George Bush introduced the courthouse restoration program through the Texas Historical Commission.
“I think he was the third applicant,” LaFleur said of Terry.
LaFleur said Terry then passed the charge on to former county judge Phil Parker. who kept trying to get the project started.
Parker later passed the torch to LaFleur’s predecessor, Judge Lex Jones, who invited LaFleur to join him for round 10 of the Texas Historical Commission’s grant testimonials, and make their appeal.
“He and I went to Austin to give public comment during the commissioners session down there to see who was going to get this round of funding, so he got up and spoke,” LaFleur recalled. “He did a wonderful job; and I got up and spoke and I did everything but cry about how important this building in to this county.
“We’re a historically based community. We love history. We love our own history and this building was in very, very bad shape,” said LaFleur. “And then we got the grant, and then Judge Jones passed it on to me to bring it to the end.
“I’m just blessed that I was involved in this,” he said.
SIGNIFICANT CHANGES
While most of the 37,500 square foot, three-story structure was transformed to its historic roots, some of the building received a modern twist, including new light fixtures, new surveillance and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
“Everything is new to some extent. About 90 percent of the courthouse is original,” LaFleur noted.
Most of the original features throughout the courthouse that were restored to their original grandeur include seven vaults located throughout the building, the molding along the top of the courtroom’s ceiling, and a spiral staircase in the first floor “dungeon”, which historically served as the records storage room.
LaFleur said the restoration of the original vaults took the longest to complete.
“They were the very first thing to leave the courthouse, the very last thing to come back,” he said, noting the gold leaf paint for the project had to be shipped from Germany during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They did a good job,” he praised, noting the vaults also boast renewed hardware.
Contractors also did a great job revealing and renewing particular features, such as the uniqueness of the building’s doorframes that had been hidden for decades.
“All these doorframes are original. Nobody knew that that existed because it was all covered up,” LaFleur pointed out.
To further add to the authenticity of the era, all offices now have custom-made period desks.
“We had all period made desks, so the people that redid all the woodwork did desks to match the timeframe,” LaFleur said.
Bathrooms were also redone with honeycomb and subway tiles to match the accuracy of the original design.
“It’s beautiful,” LaFleur said. “It’s historically accurate, but it’s not historic.”
THE CROWN JEWEL
Most noticeable is the rejuvenated “crown jewel” of the building — the courtroom. The now exposed original dome ceiling is sure to wow guests as soon as they enter.
“The dome ceiling, nobody alive has seen that because it was covered up about 75 years ago,” said LaFleur, sharing it had been masked by a false ceiling.
In addition to the original dome, visitors can also now see the original stencil molding that borders around the room.
“Nobody had seen that stencil. The stencil was original, but when they paneled it and brought that floating ceiling in, all that was covered up — even the dome,” LaFleur explained.
A section of original stencil that had faded throughout the years was left in a corner as a blueprint for the renewed border.
“The original stencil is kept in the corner, and everything else is replicated off of that stencil,” said LaFleur.
Additionally, the courtroom’s original starburst windows can now be viewed.
“Some windows were completely covered, and fully restored,” said LaFleur.
In addition to new light fixtures, the courtroom also received a set of new jury chairs to complement the original judge’s bench and the original court reporter’s desk.
“They recycled all the wood, so this wood is original to this jury box,” LaFleur indicated. “They just took it all out, got out all the carpet glue off of it, stained it and put it right back down. “
LaFleur said the rare lock box attached to the front of the judge’s bench is still an interesting piece and is currently being studied by THC.
MORE NOTEWORTHY CHANGES
Another neat part of the renovation in the interior of the building is the removal of all paneling to reveal the original plaster.
Judge LaFleur said they were also thrilled to enlarge the employee break room by utilizing a connected small space that was initially designated to be County Treasurer Shanna Solomon’s office.
“We moved Shanna downstairs because her new office was like a broom closet,” LaFleur described. “We turned the part that was going to be her office and made it all an employee’s lounge.”
Also of interest is the showcasing of the original fuse box that has now been cleaned and shielded with a piece of glass, just for viewing.
In addition to the interior of the building, contractors also refurbished the exterior of the facility, giving it a powerful pressure washing, repairing the broken bricks, roof and replacing any mortar that was missing.
And although in bad shape, most places, most impressive was how structurally sound the building was in after all these years.
“Obviously they cleaned it up as best they could and patched a few little places, but in over 113 years old, it’s in pretty good shape,” Judge LaFleur said.
“We were very fortunate that there wasn’t any large structural damage to this building, because when they start most of these projects and they start peeling back the layers, they start finding out major foundation issues that turn up hundreds of thousands of dollars that weren’t allocated for that,” said LaFleur. “So we were very blessed that we didn’t get in a bind like that.”
Contractors also added bird slides to the parapets and window ledges to deter birds from roosting.
“It’s worked pretty well,” LaFleur shared.
Another significant change to the exterior of the building is the restructuring of the walkway to make it more handicap accessible.
“Before, a handicapped individual would have to go make themselves known by pushing a button to tell the bailiff that somebody was handicapped and needed help,” LaFleur explained. “So they had to get on a lift and bring them on down on that third floor and into the building.”
To better accommodate physically impaired citizens, contractors reworked the concrete sidewalks, removed the lift and created a ramp for wheelchairs to roll to a side entrance door, and to the elevator.
“So we redid all of the concrete structure with the sidewalks, and did away with the lift, so they can get out of their vehicle, go all the way around,” LaFleur described. “There’s no lift or nothing, and the elevator is ADA certified.
“It can bring them up to any floor they want to go to, so now they don’t have to rely on anyone else,” he said. “They can just do it themselves.”
“We’ve got to make everything as historical as possible, but also to meet today’s needs,” he said.
The county judge said they are pleased to have successfully completed the project, all while remaining under-budget.
“It took us 20 years to put $1 million up just for the match. They put $4 million (into it),” he said of THC. “We’re still ahead of schedule and we’re still under budget,” he added.
LaFleur thanked the members of the commissioners court for their support of the project; contractor Joe R. Jones Construction, of Weatherford; architect Komatsu Architecture, of Fort Worth; and JP Abernathy, the court advisor for the project.
The offices of the county judge, commissioners, treasurer, county clerk, county auditor, district attorney, and district clerk will be returning to the building.