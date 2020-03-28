Marion County officials implemented a response plan to COVID-19, this week, outlining mitigation activities to help combat the global outbreak.
“I hope with this plan in place, Marion County can most effectively overcome the COVID-19 virus situation and demonstrate to all of Texas what a strong, family first community we are,” said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur.
“Being a Texan means being resilient, strong and compassionate,” he said. “These are the greatest of attributes of the people in Marion County. As a county, we are never stronger than when we are tested.”
“We must remain calm in the face of panic and be more together than ever before while we are advised to be apart,” he said.
As of Friday, there were no known confirmed positive cases in Marion County.
The county along with the city of Jefferson and area agencies have formed a collaborative task force to address the community response to COVID-19.
The plan, which was revealed on Tuesday and signed by the county judge, Jefferson Mayor Pro Tem Victor Perot and County Emergency Management Coordinator David Capps, mimics that of Gregg County’s.
“It’s a plan we are using first implemented by Gregg County. A lot of counties are starting to use it,” said LaFleur.
The plan highlights the importance of taking extensive mitigation efforts. The goal of the mitigation strategies is to protect individuals at risk for severe illness, including persons of any age with underlying health conditions, including immune suppression and especially seniors with underlying health conditions. It’s also to protect the healthcare workforce and critical infrastructure workforces.
Additionally, the mitigation implementation emphasizes individual responsibility for implementation of recommended person-level actions; and empowers businesses, schools and community organizations to implement recommended actions.
It also focuses on settings that provide critical services to implement recommended actions to protect critical infrastructure and individuals at risk of severe disease. The plan also focuses on minimizing disruptions to daily life to the extent possible.
“We are committed to following Governor Abbott’s directive. We recognize that additional measures may be needed,” the county and city officials said. “We recognize that additional measures may be needed by state and local officials as we receive additional data from state and regional agencies.”