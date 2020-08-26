JEFFERSON — Marion County has issued a Declaration of Disaster order in response to the forecast of tropical storms threatening the area.
“On August 26, I, as county judge of Marion County, entered an order declaring Marion County to be in a state of disaster because of an imminent threat of suffering and widespread damage and potential for extreme hazards Tropical Storms/Hurricanes Marco and Laura present to Marion County,” County Judge Leward LaFleur wrote in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott.
“This order was entered because of a clear and present danger of extensive property damage and the potential for loss of life in the event of the development of these storms in the Gulf of Mexico,” said LaFleur.
The county judge said they are requesting the governor to extend his prompt attention in this regard and assist Marion County.
According to the order, which was issued Thursday morning, the county is in imminent threat of being in the path of Hurricane Laura, as indicated in reports from the National Weather Service and the Texas State Operations Center.
The hurricane is expected to potentially cause widespread injury or loss of life and severe property damage, resulting from conditions created by torrential rainfall, major flooding with strong winds and tomadic activity over an excessive period of time in residential, agricultural and commercial areas, as well as major infrastructure damage preventing access to, or the safe passage on, many roadways, as well as the potential for long term countywide electrical power and utility outages.
“Such conditions have created an imminent public safety hazard,” the order states.
As a result of weather reports, Judge LaFleur has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to protect life as well as property. The declaration will be in place for no more than seven days unless continued or renewed by the Marion County Commissioners Court.
“This declaration of a local state of disaster activates the Marion County Emergency Management Plan,” the order states.
To further prepare for the severe weather, sand bags are available for residents at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Judge LaFleur said.
Residents in need of sandbags may call the sheriff’s office at (903) 665-3961 or come by the sheriff’s office for pick up.