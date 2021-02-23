JEFFERSON — Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur issued a disaster declaration for Marion County on Tuesday, amid last week’s harsh winter weather.
“The county of Marion beginning on the 23rd day of February 2021, and continuing for a period of several days, suffered widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from severe ice and snow storm,” the declaration states.
Judge LaFleur determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of residents and to protect or rehabilitate property. Thus, the local state of disaster declaration will be in place for up to seven days from its declaration unless continued or renewed by the Marion County Commissioners Court.
“This declaration of a local state of disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the Marion County Clerk,” LaFleur indicated.
The declaration also activates the county’s emergency plan.
The Marion County Commissioners Court will meet in a special-called emergency meeting set for 9 a.m., Thursday, to consider the ratification of the disaster declaration, concerning the severe ice and snow storm.
The meeting will be held in the County Courthouse Annex, in the second floor Commissioners Courtroom, at 114 W. Austin St., in Jefferson.