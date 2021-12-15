JEFFERSON — Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur announced this week his bid for a second term.
“It is with great honor to announce that I am seeking another term to serve as Marion County Judge,” said LaFleur.
“I think the No. 1 reason, after a lot of prayer and thoughtful discussion with (wife) Brooke, we decided that, moving forward, we’ve got a lot of stuff to do in Marion County and I think that running for re-election and getting those things done for our future is most important,” he said.
LaFleur will be running unopposed in the March 1 Republican Party primary. LaFleur said serving as county judge has not only been a privilege, but a humbling experience.
“I am proud to say that Marion County is in great shape and we are headed in the right direction,” said LaFleur.
He said during his tenure as judge, the commissioners court has moved the county forward in many ways by completing several major projects — with more to come.
The project he’s most proud of is the renovation of the 1913 historic county courthouse. The downtown landmark, located at 102 W. Austin St., was afforded the makeover through a $4.7 million restoration grant awarded in April 2018 by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP), as well as $1 million of county money.
County offices moved out of the courthouse in July 2018 into a temporary location at 119 W. Lafayette St. following the awarding of the grant. Renovations for the project began in June 2019 and were completed this year, in late February.
“I started my term on that project, and ended my term finishing that project; and I couldn’t be more proud of the historic courthouse in Marion County,” Judge LaFleur said. “It’s something that future generations can be proud of, as well. It’s a beautiful piece of Texas history.”
Looking forward, LaFleur said the commissioners court plans to continue to upgrade and improve infrastructure at the county airport, courthouse and the county’s ancillary facilities.
As county judge, LaFleur said one of his main goals has been to be a great steward of taxpayer dollars by consolidating services.
“The biggest thing is to consolidate services and give the taxpayer the most bang for their buck,” he said. “We did that with the Vote Centers, reducing the amount of people that are working polls, from 10 to five (sites), just to make it easier for voters to get out and vote.”
Reflecting on challenges during his tenure, LaFleur noted that while the global COVID-19 pandemic was a great challenge, Marion County was able to push through.
“I’m glad we’re on the backside of it even though it’s not going away,” he said of the pandemic. “The most important part of what we did during the pandemic was we followed the state guidelines and we were as unrestricted as possible. One thing that they did for Marion County, it soared our tourism because people wanted to get out of the cities, they wanted to get away; they wanted to be where they weren’t crammed or overcrowded; and our less restrictive COVID-19 protocol really drove our economy forward. I think all the numbers for the next year is going to show that when the Comptroller starts putting his numbers out for the next sales taxes.
“We tried to be as safe as possible without restricting people’s liberties, and I think we did a really good job of that,” said LaFleur.
The county judge said in his next term he’d like to get back to the basics and attract more people, particularly younger people, into Marion County through economic development projects.
“We just approved a new subdivision in Marion County,” he said of the newly-approved Moon Lakes Estates to be located on the east side of town.
“The last subdivision that was approved by the commissioners court in Marion County was over 20 years ago,” he said.
LaFleur said broadband access is another project the commissioners court is working on. The court also plans to explore the possibility of a jail expansion/renovation project.
“There’s so many things that we could do,” said LaFleur. “And obviously with the limited amount of funds, we’ve got to be very slow and meticulous on what we do. The commissioners court is very strong in that quality that we all know that we have a limited amount of money but we still have to provide services to the people of Marion County.
“I just look forward to keeping things going,” he said.
LaFleur said he simply asks for residents’ continued prayers and support as he seeks a second term in office.
“I really appreciate the people who support me. I serve at the pleasure of the people, and that is one thing that I will never forget,” said LaFleur.
“If with your support, I am re-elected as the Marion County judge, my focus will be to continue to work on a regional basis to improve our quality of life through economic development and public safety,” the county judge added. “I will also continue my efforts in being a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars, presiding over our extensive misdemeanor criminal docket, probate docket and guardianship cases.”