JEFFERSON — In addition to implementing a mandatory shelter-in-place order, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur also executed, on Tuesday, an order for designated shopping times.
“I think this a very important order,” said LaFleur.
According to the order, the county judge may enter such orders as may be necessary to protect the safety and welfare of the public during a local disaster.
Per the order, grocery stores, supermarkets, warehouse stores, liquor stores and farmer’s markets that sell food products and household consumer products, such as cleaning and personal care products, shall designate at least one hour per day as exclusive shopping times for the use of at-risk populations such as senior citizens, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions, with the exception of if the location has a drive-up window.
“The senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with underlying health conditions are at high risk for complications and serious health issues from the diseaseCOVID-19,” the order states. “Limiting the potential exposure of these populations to the virus will help avoid the risk of overburdening our health infrastructure.”
The order directs businesses to post notices of such designated times on the door of each location.
Complying with the order, the town’s major grocery chain, Brookshire’s, posted a notice to customers that its hours of operation will now be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., being designated for the specific at-risk populations outlined in the judge’s court order.
One of the town’s liquor stores, Crossing, set its exclusive hour for the at-risk populations for 1-2 p.m., for example.
“This order shall be in effect until it is either rescinded, superseded, or amended pursuant to applicable law,” the court order states.
LaFleur said the mandatory shelter-in-place order is also necessary and will remain in effect through April 30 in conjunction with the governor’s executive order.
Per the order, all businesses, except essential businesses, are required to cease all activities at facilities within the county except minimum basic operations.
“As resources come available I’ll share information with our business communities who are being forced to shut down,” said LaFleur.
Empathizing with business owners, the county said he understands their pain as his own wife has had to close down her salon, under the order, because salons are listed as non-essential businesses.
“One of those businesses is my wife’s, who I just had a very tearful conversation,” LaFleur shared during his weekly update with residents. “Effective immediately by the governor’s orders, we had to shut her salon down.
“So I’m in the same boat you are. I know how you feel,” the county judge said. “This is impacting my family, too.”
LaFleur said he plans to reach out to all available resources to help the community bounce back from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to get with the Chamber of Commerce, any resource available to me, through this office, and try and help our community come back from this because we will come back. That, I can assure you, will happen,” he said. “We are resilient, we’re strong; we are Marion County.
“We are a very close-knit community and we need to continue to be a close-knit community as we move forward,” the county judge said.
He urged residents to be committed to combating the virus through the next 30 days of the mandatory orders.
“If you need something from a store that you can get locally, and you have to do it online, or call them and see if there’s any way that they can get that to you without, you know, shopping at a big box store somewhere,” he suggested. “We’ve got to look out for our community; we’ve got to be safe.”