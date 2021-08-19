The Texas Association of Counties’ Texas Judicial Academy recently inducted Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur as a Fellow, honoring his efforts to go “the extra mile.”
According to TAC, the Academy bestows the honor of Fellow to county judges who attain significant judicial education beyond state requirements. Judge LaFleur, who was elected county judge in 2018, shared how honored he is to earn the top recognition amongst his colleagues.
“From the time that I started running for office, I told the people of Marion County that I would work very hard on their behalf to get to know exactly what my duties and responsibilities are, and how to handle situations,” said LaFleur.
“I think being inducted as a Fellow in the Academy is a part of that promise that I made people, that if they were to elect me that I would work day in and day out for them, and to learn as much as I possibly can as often as I can,” he said.
The distinction shows that he’s committed to the office of county judge, 150 percent, he said.
“I’m proud to be honored by my colleagues in the Academy,” said LaFleur. “A part of county government is learning every aspect that you possibly can; and I strive to do that every day, because the smartest person in the room knows that you always have to learn. You gotta learn something every day and I try to do that.”
According to TAC, the Texas Judicial Academy is a partnership between TAC and the Texas Tech University School of Law.
“The educational program is overseen by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and includes instruction by higher court judges, law school faculty, as well as representatives of the Texas Probate College and the National Judicial College. TAC unites, supports and provides services to Texas counties so they can more effectively serve their local communities.”
TAC notes on its website, www.county.org, that the goals of the Texas Judicial Academy include:
- Providing continuing education for judges and court personnel through a wide variety of educational opportunities like seminars, conferences, roundtable discussions and courses
- Providing resources for judges and court personnel through annual updating and revision of the County Court Bench Manual
- Recognizing judges who exceed the minimum continuing judicial education requirements
- Identifying new and emerging social, criminal, administrative and technology trends that affect courts
Fostering and encouraging a dialogue between the bench, bar and the public concerning issues of judicial excellence.