For the third consecutive year, the Texas Association of Counties’ Texas Judicial Academy has inducted Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur as a Fellow, honoring his efforts to go “the extra mile.”
LaFleur earned the prestigious distinction after completing 37 hours of approved study in fiscal year 2022. The county judge is grateful for the recognition.
“God has blessed me with remarkable mentors and friends as colleagues. I am humbled and honored to serve my fellow East Texans,” said LaFleur, who has been county judge since 2018.
According to TAC, the Texas Judicial Academy bestows the honor of “Fellow” to county judges who attain significant judicial education beyond state requirements. LaFleur was amongst several county judges inducted during the 2022 Fall Judicial Education Session, hosted Nov. 16-18, in Austin.
According to TAC, the academy is a partnership between TAC and the Texas Tech University School of Law.
“The educational program is overseen by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and includes instruction by higher court judges, law school faculty, as well as representatives of the Texas Probate College and the National Judicial College,” TAC indicated. “TAC unites, supports and provides services to Texas counties so they can more effectively serve their local communities.”
TAC notes on its website, www.county.org, that the goals of the Texas Judicial Academy include:
- Providing continuing education for judges and court personnel through a wide variety of educational opportunities like seminars, conferences, roundtable discussions and courses;
- Providing resources for judges and court personnel through annual updating and revision of the County Court Bench Manual;
- Recognizing judges who exceed the minimum continuing judicial education requirements;
- Identifying new and emerging social, criminal, administrative and technology trends that affect courts; and
- Fostering and encouraging a dialogue between the bench, bar and the public concerning issues of judicial excellence.