JEFFERSON — Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur has opened his office doors to assist residents in filling out a survey to qualify for FEMA assistance to help repair damages caused by the recent winter storm.
“Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur will start taking appointments to assist residents with filling out survey for TDEM (Texas Division of Emergency Management) in order to get individual assistance to residents of Marion County from FEMA,” the county judeg’s office explained.
Registration kicked off Thursday, March 11, and will be ongoing, Judge LaFleur said. The county judge noted that Gov. Greg Abbott announced Feb. 22 about the Federal Emergency Management Agency‘s approval of an additional 31 Texas counties to be added to President Joe Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance.
Gov. Abbott originally requested individual assistance for all 254 Texas counties on February 13th. On February 20th, the White House partially approved Abbott’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The partial approval included individual assistance in 77 counties and for public assistance (emergency protective measures only) in all 254 counties.
“He made the (request) to the White House to declare all of the 254 counties in Texas as a major disaster so that we can get some federal funding for individual assistance. What that means is, let’s say if you have a pipe burst in your house or the roof leaking, whatever the case may be, you have folks that either don’t have home insurance because their house is either paid for and they are elderly; and you’ve got people that just can’t afford homeowner’s insurance,” LaFleur explained. “So this will help them be able to get some FEMA funding to help with those repairs.”
LaFleur said he needs residents to fill out the survey in order for the county to get on the list for assistance.
“Here we are; we’re (about) 20 days out from the first time he asked and Marion County is still not on that list,” LaFleur said Thursday. “Harrison County’s on it, Upshur County’s on it, counties directly to the south and to the west is on it; the entire state of Louisiana is on it. We’ve got Caddo Parish on one side of us and we’re still not on this list.”
LaFleur said as of Thursday, one county resident had filled out the survey for a total loss of structure and eight others filled out the survey for a major destruction of a structure.
“I had a telephone conference with the Texas Department of Emergency Management whom we partnered with on numerous times on different things,” said LaFleur. “What they’ve asked of me, the more people that fill out this survey, the more proof they can show FEMA or the White House that we need help in Marion County.”
The county judge decided to offer his services to help residents with their assessments.
“I started brainstorming on what to do. I said well, I’ll just have them call my office. They can come in here. I’ll fill all the paperwork out for them. All they have to do is bring me documentation,” he said.
“I did that because half of Marion County doesn’t have Internet access to get on this portal and fill out the survey and upload their pictures, so the governor’s office went ahead and set up a Call Center for these people,” he said. “And the way that works is if you don’t have internet access or you don’t have reliable internet access, you can call, fill out the survey with an operator, but there’s still no way of showing proof, like a picture or a document or anything that this has actually happened. So once they get enough of those phone calls, then they send out the Texas National Guard to do damage assessments to take those pictures and do those things.”
Thus, to help save taxpayer money, LaFleur said he’s also willing to take pictures to submit for the damage assessment.
“That’s a lot of resources and money, which is taxpayer funded,” he said of having to send out the National Guard to assess damages.
“So, it would be a lot easier for me just to (centralize) at the courthouse, and fill out the survey for the people. If I need to go out and take pictures I can do that,” he said. “We don’t need to send the National Guard, spending all the taxpayers’ money doing that.
“I can do it. I’m already here. It’s my job. I work for the people,” he said. “County judges wear numerous hats in county government and that’s just another that I don’t mind putting on.”
Since opening his doors to assist residents, appointments are beginning to roll in.
“The people are reaching out. They need it. I’m just glad to be able to be here to help the people,” said LaFleur. “That’s what I’m here for.”
He said the process will only take about 10 minutes. His office will even help upload photos of damages if they are provided.
“If they have pictures on their cell phone, I can take those off their cell phones, put them on my computer,” said LaFleur. “Things we’re looking for is documents. The best thing people can have is pictures of the damage or pictures of the repair.”
LaFleur said he’s encouraging residents who have already repaired their damages to still report the destruction, as well.
“What I’m really trying to focus on is there are a lot of people that had damage that had the means to repair that. I still want them to report their damage because this may help one of their neighbors, who doesn’t have the means to repair their damage and needs that FEMA help to come in and help them,” he said.
Thus, “if you had damage, if it’s been repaired, everything’s A-ok… If you had damage from the winter storm, I would like for you to fill out a survey about it, no matter how minute or how big.”
Documentation is the key to qualifying for assistance, he stressed.
“Marion County like most of East Texas, we take care of each other in times of crisis. We just figure out; we get things done, we just work,” said LaFleur. “Right now, Marion County is not being afforded the opportunity to let our own tax dollars from the federal government flow in here to help these people.
“They pay taxes all their life, and it’s so important that we get some help, especially because Marion County is such an older population,” he said. “A lot of those people they don’t carry homeowners insurance. Their house is paid for. They live on a fixed income or they just can’t come up with (the funds) on a repair after they’ve been sitting in the house for a week with no power, no water.
“This isn’t just for residential homes, this is for businesses as well, so if your business had any type of damage, you need to report it, you need to come fill out the survey,” Judge LaFleur encouraged.
Reporting damage could result in a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government and provide much needed help to residents, he indicated.
Residents will need to provide the name, address of residence or business that suffered damage, pictures of damage or repairs, invoices of repaired damage, and/or any other proof that damage occurred.
To schedule an appointment to receive help filling out the survey, call the county judge’s office at 903-665-3261.