Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur returned from the state capitol last week where he addressed the Texas House Ways and Means Committee on his opposition to a proposed bill that could mean bad business for rural East Texas’ economy.
The proposed legislation, House Bill 4072, relates to the location at which certain sales are consummated for purposes of local and use taxes.
“What it does is it will change some tax codes,” LaFleur said, explaining it would change how online sale taxes are paid.
The bill sets forth provisions that would allow sales tax to be paid to destination cities instead of the cities of the products origin.
“The current law right now is Texas is mostly an origin-based sales tax state,” said LaFleur. “That means the sales tax is collected based on where an item is shipped from,” Judge LaFleur explained. “So what this is trying to do is trying to reverse that to the destination, whether it’s good and services that are shipped or goods and services that are provided.”
The destination sales tax bill is proposed to go into effect Oct. 1.
“So this means anything not purchased at like brick-and-mortar store or ordered online or ordered over the phone and shipped to the consumer, it’s tax based on the destination,” LaFleur said.
LaFleur said this will potentially leave a burden on small operations.
“In Texas, all services are taxable, so this means that for the services provided like an exterminator, instead of collecting and calculating the sales tax based on their main office, it would now have to be calculated based on each individual site serviced. So that’s probably going to have to add another employee to a small business to keep up with all the different taxing entities,” he said.
“How is a small mom and pop operation supposed to keep up with the tax rate of every city that they’re shipping things to?” LaFleur questioned. “That’s almost impossible.”
The county judge said he felt compelled to travel to Austin to advocate against the bill, on behalf of rural counties, because of the lack of attention it was getting.
“I was just very concerned once I read this bill was that it’s going to devastating to rural, northeast Texas, especially rural, northeast Texas,” he said. I think it’s just a drastic switch in sales tax policy that’s really not being spoken of right now throughout the state.”
LaFleur noticed the bill himself while perusing updates on the Texas Association of Counties website.
“With the Texas Association of Counties and with their help, I try to monitor a lot of these bills and try to keep up with what’s going on in Austin during the session,” he said.
He made a few phone calls to find out when the bill would be presented for a hearing. Rep. Jay Dean, who represents Gregg and Upshur Counties, notified him of the date.
“I drove by myself,” Judge LaFleur said, sharing how important the issue is to him.
“This is a bad bill, not particularly to Marion County, but northeast Texas as a region,” said LaFleur. “This is not good for Harrison County or Gregg County either.”
Potential Impact
In regard to Gregg County, LaFleur said the bill could potentially jeopardize the planned Gap Inc. e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in Longview that is set to generate millions of dollars in sales tax revenue.
“That thing is going to create somewhere between 1,500 and 3,000 jobs and they’re putting in millions of dollars of infrastructure in Gregg County to support this distribution center,” said LaFleur. “Well, one way that they get these places to come in, is the local governments have the ability to give them some tax abatement. We have tax abating tools given to local counties by the legislature, and the communities, like the taxpayers are making pretty significant investments in order to attract these commercial centers. These tools, we use them to abate some property taxes in exchange for some sales tax that we’ll collect.
“So when you change the destination, you pretty much pull the carpet from underneath the local government who is having to put this investment up to get this company here,” he said. “So they’ll give up a little bit of property tax in exchange for sales tax… — it’s the big picture of it all.
“By switching so quickly and without time to plan to go into a destination sales tax calculation, we’re set to lose all that local sales tax and that threatens investments that have already been made in the community like Longview and Gregg County,” LaFleur continued. “They’ve got all these deals in place to support these large facilities, and now they’re getting the carpet ripped out from underneath.”
The Gap Center is not only an important project due to the potential boost in tax base, but also the numerous job the center plans to create.
“They’re not just going to hire people from Gregg County; they’re hiring people from Harrison County, Marion County, Upshur County,” LaFleur indicated. “They’re hiring people from everywhere.”
He said it’s planned to be a huge operation just like the Dollar General distribution center that located to Longview, hiring people from all over the region.
“I know quite a few people in Marion County that work there,” LaFleur said of the Dollar General distribution center. “So now if we’re not able to start attracting businesses like that anymore because we can’t do any tax abatements for them, they’re all going to stay in the urban areas,”
“It’s a job killer for rural Texas, especially northeast Texas where you’ve got a lot of growth in rural and northeast Texas,” he said.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack concurred, telling the Longview News Journal in an article Sunday that HB 4072 was inappropriate and unfair.
“We worked hard to bring a Gap e-commerce distribution center to Longview, and we gave up concessions in order to do that. Those concessions were made based on us getting sales tax revenue from that distribution center. ... If (the bill) goes through, Gap would absolutely put the brakes on this project because they would not be able to fulfill their obligations to us, which means we would not be able to fulfill our obligations to them,” Mayor Mack told the News Journal.
He along with State Rep. Jay Dean, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Wayne Mansfield have all been vocal in their stance on the bill.
Mack said he’s asked Gov. Greg Abbott not to sign it if it passes through the House and the Senate.
The bill was voted unanimously out of the Texas House Ways and Means Committee last Wednesday, and will now advance for a full House vote. Marion County Judge LaFleur said he hopes the House votes it down, as written.
“It will decimate future growth to rural East Texas and place a very heavy burden on small businesses that already have so much on their shoulders,” he said. “I look forward to vigorous debate from our state representatives and from our senator on why this is a bad bill for northeast Texas.”
Who Benefits?
LaFleur said he’s asking all constituents to contact their state representatives to oppose the bill, too.
“Unlike a lot of bills that are in the House that are usually your typical Republican against the Democratic bill this is more of an urban versus rural,” said LaFleur. “This is a bipartisan measure because it’s bad for rural Texas. Whether that county judge be a Republican or a Democrat or commissioners court be Republican or Democrat, that’s irrelevant at this point because it’s just bad for rural Texas.”
He said the people that would benefit the most from the bill are in urban areas such as Highland Park area where the author of the bill, Rep. Morgan Meyer, reside.
“The author of this bill is Rep. Meyers. This is a good thing for his hometown of Highland Park, because most people in urban communities order most everything online and it does good things for cities like Austin and Dallas — wealthy communities — that have very few brick-and-mortar stores anymore,” said LaFleur. “Those are communities where people order a lot of things online and it’s delivered to their house.”
LaFleur was amongst several testifying on the bill last Tuesday. Many of them presented demonstratives to make their points. LaFleur spoke from his heart.
“I gave them a short spill. They had a lot of people there to speak for and against this,” he said. “A lot of them had charts and graphs and all these numbers, and I just went down there like the East Texas boy I am and I just told them: ‘Hey, this is a bad bill for northeast Texas; it’s not just a one county or a one city problem. This affects our entire region.’ There’s no other way to put it. It’s a bad bill for our community.”
LaFleur said the bill needs to be reevaluated.
“Texas is known for good business, open for business with commonsense, predictable business and tax policy; but this is not a Texas solution,” he said. “I think it’s a knee-jerk reaction to maybe something the Comptroller’s Office just proposed.
“I think the State Legislature should take a step back and get the input of our local communities and small businesses who this is really going to affect,” said LaFleur. “If we want to start being a destination tax state, we need to be very open about it and get all the input that’s necessary to make a good decision.”