Both the Jefferson Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office hosted or took part in training events.
The Jefferson Police Department hosted a Sexual Assault and Family Violence Investigator Course with Dr. David Scott as instructor. The 24-hour course had attendees from the Marion County Constable Pct. 1 and 2 office, Texarkana ISD Police Department, the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson ISD Police Department and Jefferson Police Department.
“The course is designed to provide law enforcement officers around the state with the tools they need to effectively investigate and prevent sexual assault and family violence,” Jefferson police said.
The course was funded by a grant from the Criminal Justice Division of the Governor’s Office and the National Violence Against Women Office. SAFVIC consists of a comprehensive curriculum covering crucial aspects related to law enforcement’s response to these crimes, as well as the creation and use of community-based resources to assist law enforcement’s efforts.
Seperately, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Investigator Chuck Rogers participated in a Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center program offered to the Jefferson ISD Schools Health Advisory Council on Thursday.
“Cadie Pyeatt and Tracey Moore with the Martin House CAC presented a slide show discussing the curriculum and preventative education training they offer,” the sheriff’s office said. “As part of the MDT, Investigator Rogers then provided child-related crime statistics for Marion County from 2021 and 2022. The CAC was approved by the SHAC board to proceed with the process of getting the curriculum into the JISD school system. The MCSO appreciates the Martin House CAC staff for all they do.”