JEFFERSON — Marion County officials announced this morning the decision to lift its burn ban, effective at noon, today, due to significant rainfall.
“Circumstances and rainfall totals have improved in Marion County such as to justify the termination and lifting at this time of the previous adopted ban on outdoor burning, as approved by the Marion County Commissioner's Court on September 3, 2019,” the order terminating the burn ban states.
The termination order is signed by County Judge Leward LaFleur.
“Lifting of the ban is appropriate since conditions have improved in Marion County,” the order states. “Rainfall today and the forecast for the week show further beneficial rainfall across the county.”