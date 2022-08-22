JEFFERSON — Marion County announced the termination of its outdoor burn ban, effective at noon today.
“Whereas, circumstances and rainfall totals have improved in Marion County, such as to justify the termination and lifting at this time,” the termination order states. “Lifting of the bum ban is appropriate since conditions have improved in Marion County.
The burn ban was implemented by Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur exactly two months ago, on June 22.
“Rainfall today and the forecast for the week show further beneficial rainfall across the county,” the order states. “It is ordered that the prior ban on outdoor burning is hereby lifted and terminated.
According to the National Weather Service, a total of 4 to 6 inches of rainfall is expected through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said a flood watch was in effect for all of Harrison and Marion County through 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area today and tonight," the NWS said. "The rain will likely persist through the overnight hours. Rainfall may be heavy at times, which could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible through tonight."
The NWS said a couple of severe storms are possible south of Interstate 20 in East Texas this afternoon through the early evening. The NWS said damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a brief tornado could not be ruled out.
Rain is expected to continue throughout the week, the NWS said.
"Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible Thursday through Sunday," the NWS said. "However, a threat for additional widespread heavy rain is not expected."