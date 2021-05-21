The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a man that occurred Monday night in the Pine Harbor subdivision of the Lake o’ the Pines area.
The suspect, 62-year-old William Thornton, of Marion County, reportedly shot the victim, Cole Messick, in the upper leg as Messick rode a dirt bike around his own neighborhood.
“On Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 call in reference to a person that had been shot,” MCSO Chief Deputy Robert Davis said Friday.
Deputies responded to the area of Lake o’ the Pines Drive and Mockingbird Lane where they found the victim, who was identified as Cole Messick. After providing assistance to the victim, Messick was life-flighted to LSU hospital’s intensive care unit.
During the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office was able to identify the alleged suspect as 62-year-old William Thornton, of Marion County.
“Deputies located and arrested Thornton,” Davis noted.
Thornton was booked into the Marion County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
“The case is under investigation,” said Davis. “The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Texas Rangers and the Texas Game Warden for their assistance in this matter.”
Messick reported his condition on his Facebook page Tuesday, sharing that his injuries are non-life threatening.
“I will live; just really sore,” Messick posted.
He thanked all for their prayers and support.