JEFFERSON — A Marion County man who allegedly shot at Justice of the Peace Lena Pope Friday night has been arrested, sheriff’s officials said.
The suspect, Joseph Faulk, reportedly fired at Pope’s vehicle around 7 p.m. as the justice of the peace was en route to Smith Bockman Road to conduct an inquest.
“Judge Pope was in a rural part of Marion County and mistakenly drove down the wrong driveway. As Judge Pope was headed out the driveway, Faulk fired upon her vehicle shattering the driver's side back window and the rear window,” Marion County Sheriff David Capps indicated.
Fortunately, Pope was able to make it out of the driveway without any injuries.
“She contacted the Marion County Sheriff's Office to ask for assistance. Upon further inspection of her vehicle, Judge Pope located six more bullet holes,” the sheriff noted.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with several Texas Game Wardens, Officer D.J. Sherill with the Jefferson ISD police, Jefferson Police Department, and Mims EMS responded to the call.
Officers located Faulk at the residence. Following an investigation, Faulk was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct. Both are third degree felonies.
Faulk is currently in custody at the Marion County Jail where he is awaiting to be arraigned. Also arrested at the residence was Leska Pendly for an outstanding warrant.
“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to express thanks to all the agencies for their assistance,” Sheriff David Capps said.