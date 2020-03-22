Marion County offices shut down for business, as of Friday, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
“This will be in effect until April 3,” County Judge Leward LaFleur said. “We will still be here in the offices and will be working by appointment only.”
He urges to call the respective department to make an appointment with the department that’s needed. Appointments will be limited to only the individual taking care of business. No children will be allowed.
“Despite this, your county government is just as committed to serving you as ever,” said LaFleur. “We are committed to doing our part to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We want to reassure you that we will do everything we can to help get through these most uncertain times.”
LaFleur asked all to continue to remain calm and adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and recommendations. For more information, call the Marion County Judge’s office at 903-665-3261 or email Judgeemailleward.lafleur@co.marion.tx.us .