JEFFERSON — The renovation project for the historic Marion County Courthouse is right on track with plans to replace deteriorating windows and begin repairs to the roof soon, Kevin Scott, project superintendent said, giving an update.
“We’re on schedule,” Scott, who is with Joe R. Jones Construction, reported to members of the commissioners court Monday. “I’m still pushing.
“We’ve got roofers starting at the end of this week or at the latest first of next week and we’ll start pulling all the tile off the roof,” he said.
Scott said they’ve already removed metal from some of the cornice work.
“All the wood has been repaired. The woodwork has been re-put back in,” he said.
“We have the metal coming in next week, so we’ll be replacing all that metal up there on top of all that cornice and everything,” he added.
He said they’ll also go underneath and inside of the roof while the roofers are there next week and repair some wooded sections that seemed to have been ruined by fire.
“I’m not sure of when it happened when they had a fire up there in that attic but there’s some repair work that’s gotta be done in there to stabilize it,” Scott explained. “There’s still burnt wood and everything still up in the attic area.”
The downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., is getting an overhaul made possible through a $4.7 million grant awarded last spring by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) as well as $1 million of county money. The total renovation costs $5.7 million.
County offices moved out of the courthouse in July 2018 into a temporary location at 119 W Lafayette St., following the awarding of the grant. Many of the offices, including the county judge, county clerk, district attorney, county treasurer, constable and district clerk’s offices will be located inside the courthouse once completed.
Renovations for the project began in June.
In addition to listening to the contractor’s update, the court also approved to use funds from a Texas Historical Commission emergency grant to repair windows to the historic courthouse.
The repair work will cost $26,700, which equates to about $278 per window. He counted 96 windows in all.
“That will include any wood repair that needs to be done,” said Scott, noting they will use Cypress wood.
Also, “that would include caulking all the windows like they need to be done and then repainting the outside of every window,” he said.
The project superintendent said he took some photos of the wood deterioration that he believes was mainly caused by the installation of window units.
“There’s some places that the window units were installed that’s cause deterioration of woodwork and paintwork that was done 10 years ago due to the window units,” Scott explained.
He said it’s very typical for window units to damage woodwork.
“Those window units are just bad for any woodwork that’s around them,” he said. “But with that being said, the restoration was done 10 years ago so that’s 10 years worth of wear and tear and weather done on those windows.”
Scott noted that the windows needed to be recaulked, too. He said when work was done to the windows 10 years ago, the caulking around the brick mould that seals the windows from the brick were removed by designated contractors at the time and never replaced.
“I believe that had something to do with THC at the time is what I’m being told… They said that their caulking was not original to the building, so they didn’t allow them to reinstall the caulking 10 years ago.”
Nevertheless, Scott said it needs to be addressed.
“For that courthouse to be able to sit right now with no caulking anywhere on any window on the building … I’m sorry… I got issues with that,” the contractor said. “So it needs to be done.”
He said it’s best for the court to handle it now while the scaffolding is up.
“To address it right now is really cost friendly for you,” Scott told the court. “Down the road when the scaffolding is not there, they’ll use something that will drive the price up.”