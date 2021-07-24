JEFFERSON — Pct. 1 Marion County Commissioner JR Ashley has postponed the town hall meeting originally set for Tuesday, July 27, at Mims Volunteer Fire Department to discuss the proposed creation of a County Assistance District for the county.
The meeting has been cancelled out of the abundance of caution due to the risk of COVID-19.
“There’s been a few COVID cases out at Mims and Commissioner Ashley decided to just postpone it a little while just to err on the side of caution, be safe,” said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur.
The meeting was slated for 6 p.m. at the Mims Volunteer Fire Department, located at 9902 Farm-to-Market Road 729 in Avinger.
The meeting was called as a matter of discussion only. No decisions were set to be made nor a vote planned to be taken. Judge LaFleur was on the agenda to speak on the proposed creation of the Marion County Assistance District No. 1, which would impose a sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent in the county’s unincorporated areas for the purpose of financing county road maintenance needs.
The Marion County Commissioners Court, voted back June, to place the sales and use tax on the Nov. 2 ballot to help improve the road and bridge system.
“This will not be imposed inside the city limits. This will be the county only,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell, who led the charge in this proposal, explained before.
“The money will benefit only the citizens of Marion County. Nothing will be used inside the city limits,” Judge LaFleur said previously.
Chapter 387 of the Local Government Code allows for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would enable the county to capture tax revenue from those traveling through the county.
According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the money can be use for improvements such as road maintenance, law enforcement and fire protection. It cannot be applied to the county’s general fund.