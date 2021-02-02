JEFFERSON — Marion County Pct. 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight died Sunday following a battle with cancer, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said Monday.
McKnight, 62, has served as Marion County Pct. 2 commissioner 10 years, having first been elected in January of 2011.
LaFleur paid tribute to McKnight on Monday for his years of service to Marion County.
“A true son of Marion County, Commissioner of Precinct 2, Joe McKnight passed away on Sunday after a courageous fight against cancer,” LaFleur said. “Joe was a dedicated public servant with no agenda other than making Marion County, his lifelong home, a better place for everyone. He truly cared for his constituents and for all of us who call Marion County home.”
LaFleur said he and others in the Jefferson community looked up to McKnight and valued his wisdom.
“Commissioner McKnight was a friend and mentor. When a friend and mentor passes away it’s hard to find the words to describe the difference he made in my life, but when most everything a man has done to make a difference for our community is a matter of public record, their story becomes easier to tell,” LaFleur said. “I will tell that story often as we move forward to build on the foundation that Joe helped construct.”
Most recently, McKnight and his fellow commissioners approved and have nearly completed now, a $5,7 million renovation and update to the historic 1913 Marion County Courthouse.
“Marion County will not be the same without him but we take solace in the knowledge that we live in a better community because of Joe and his service to the people of Marion County,” LaFleur said.
“Joe, you will be missed. We pray for the McKnight family and may God wrap them in warmth and love.”
McKnight is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kim McKnight.
Funeral services for McKnight are pending through Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson.