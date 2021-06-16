JEFFERSON — Marion County is following in the footsteps of Harrison County, recently adopting an order that calls for an election to be held on the Nov. 2 ballot for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would impose a sales and use tax at the rate of 2 percent in the county’s unincorporated areas.
The money would be used to assist with road and bridge needs.
“This will not be imposed inside the city limits. This will be the county only,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell, who led the charge in this proposal, stressed.
“The money will benefit only the citizens of Marion County. Nothing will be used inside the city limits,” County Judge Leward LaFleur added.
LaFleur commended Commissioner Treadwell, at Monday’s commissioners court meeting, on a job well done in researching the option in order to help fund some needed services.
“Commissioner Treadwell has been working on this for quite some time. I would like to commend him on all the research and dedication that he’s put forth on this,” said LaFleur.
Taking into account Harrison County’s decision last month to put the same consideration for its county on the Nov. 2 ballot, Treadwell said he along with Judge LaFleur recently met with Harrison County Judge Chad Sims to learn more about the benefits of a County Assistance District.
Chapter 387 of the Local Government Code allows for the creation of a County Assistance District, which would enable the county to capture tax revenue from those traveling through the county. Treadwell hopes residents are open-minded about the proposal.
“Before you close your mind to something because it says the word ‘tax’, this is a little bit different,” explained Treadwell. “This is a sales tax that goes strictly to certain items and is put in a different fund. It will be separate from the county fund.
“This way, this money will go into an account. You earmark that money each year as to how it is to be used,” he said.
According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the money can be use for improvements such as road maintenance, law enforcement and fire protection. It cannot be applied to the county’s general fund.
“Each year, you can re-earmark that money,” said Treadwell. “And if you would think about this, this would be one way to receive funds to do repairs that are needed, and it won’t be 100 percent on the back of property owners or the landowners.”
The fact that it will mostly be paid by tourists is a plus, the court believes.
“The largest amount of this money will be paid by people that don’t even live in Marion County,” Treadwell advised.
Giving examples, Treadwell indicated that the bulk of the sales tax could be collected just from the use of attractions at the lake.
“If you’re anywhere at the lake, you know how the parks are in the summertime; well, each one of those people will be paying this two cents on their rental, on their rental space at the lake, just like the boat houses,” the commissioner said, giving examples. “I’m just using different examples of things that you can look at when people come to the county, spend their money and leave and we receive some of that money.”
From his research, Treadwell learned that the county could’ve collected up to more than $800,000 over the past three years if the tax had been imposed.
“If we would’ve had this in place in 2017, Marion County would’ve received $214,498.26 that would go into a special (account),” he said. “In 2018, we would’ve received $232,422.82; in 2019 the number would’ve been $289,389.88.
“So you’re looking at over 600,000 to 800,000 that could’ve been applied to like the road and bridge department,” he said. “You take $200,000 a year and divide that by four, that’s $50,000 more each commissioner would have to work towards preparing roads.”
Treadwell said he realizes that the imposition of the sales and use tax will not be an overnight fix, but would definitely be a big help to the county. He said they’ll need residents to support the election.
“We’re going to need people to help us sell this because there’s going to be a lot of people that’s going to say, ‘a tax; I’m against it’, when in reality they’re not going to be paying the bulk of the tax,” said Treadwell. “People who come and visit the county will pay the bulk of the tax, so that’s basically what this is.”
Treadwell said if the election is a success, the county could receive a check from the taxes as early as February.
“I definitely hope we can get it on the ballot and get it approved because if it’s approved in November, they’ll take the taxes we receive in January. We’ll get a check in February. We’ll start getting money next year,” he said.
Pct. 1 Commissioner JR Ashley made the motion to approve the order, calling for an election on the Nov. 2 ballot. Pct. 3 Commissioner Ralph Meisenheimer seconded the motion.
Judge LaFleur said he, along with commissioners, plan to visit with local community organizations to further discuss the option prior to the election. The court entertained questions Monday from two members of the Gray Potter’s Point community, which is on the east side of the county. Stella Burrow, president of the Gray Potter’s Point community center, and Lize Sloan, treasurer and editor of the Great Potters Point newsletter, asked for clarity to help further educate them on the topic to be able to share with members in their community.
Answering Sloan’s question, Judge LaFleur noted that property taxes residents pay help fund the maintenance and operations budget of the county. He noted that the count only gets a minor portion of the property taxes to contribute to road and bridge. Thus, his recommendation for the sales and use tax is to be used strictly for the maintenance of roads.
“My thought process is this is strictly for county roads, period, at least for the first five years, maybe even 10, until we can try to catch up,” said LaFleur. “I don’t work on roads. I don’t know anything about them … but I think that the citizens, as a whole, in Marion County know that our roads aren’t in the best of shape and we need to be able to do something different.”
Just like other counties, Mario County’s roads have become victim to heavy truck traffic, Commissioner Treadwell pointed out.
“Truck traffic business has increased. We don’t have the money to maintain them. This money would go to that,” said Treadwell.
Although most of the tax will be captured in Precinct 1 from visitors to the Lake o’ the Pines area, Judge LaFleur assured that the money would be equally split amongst all four precincts.
“The majority of this would be paid for by people visiting Marion County; so if you’ve got people that, or even live in a camper out at the lake, they don’t pay any property tax, but they run up and down these county roads,” he said.
Commissioner Ashley noted that the road and bridge budget per each precinct is $115,000 annually. Funds are used not only to purchase oil dirt and maintain the roads, but also to maintain the equipment.
“We ordered two loads of oil dirt from Longview last week and we’ll get two more this week. They are about 16 to 18 tons each. They are $1,700 each, so that’s $7,000 of a $115,000 budget,” said Ashley. “So we need people to understand that this money will go; and it is one of the best things that can possibly happen to Marion County in a long time concerning roads.”