JEFFERSON — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with County Judge Leward LaFleur and members of the community pulled together this week to help a stranded woman find refuge and return back home to Florida safely.
“This lady was trying to get home to Florida and these ladies in our administration stepped up,” Marion County Sheriff David Capps said Friday. “Everybody came together as a group — Judge LaFleur — everybody came up with a donation to give her for two nights in a hotel and a bus ride ticket back to Florida.”
“That’s the kind of people we have that works here,” the sheriff said. “They’re caring.”
Sheila Stokes, jail administrator, said that’s the type of energy the newly-elected sheriff brought with him, a spirit of compassion. Capps feels it’s their duty to act as a helping hand in time of crisis or traumatic events.
“We strive to help people out. We’re here not only to enforce the law, but help where needed,” he said. “We do good things here and we do have a great group of people that are caring.”
“We’re a team. I’m glad we have the team we have,” he said.
The sheriff explained that the 62-year-old woman found herself without shelter after an issue arose while visiting family in town.
“She came to stay with family and during that time there was an incident in the house and her identification and money were destroyed or lost,” he said.
After losing her belongings, the woman had no other relatives to turn to nor did she have any means to get home.
“The people where she was at were unable to help her,” Sheriff Capps said. “She was basically homeless.”
After becoming aware of her plight and reaching out to Adult Protective Services to try to assist her, Stokes along with MCSO admin Teri Thompson, Deputy Alisha Riehl and Chief Deputy Robbie Davis stepped forward, making phone calls to help secure the woman a place to rest and food to eat.
“We called around to see if we can get her some help,” Capps said, sharing Adult Protective Services wasn’t able to help because the woman didn’t meet qualifications for services.
“Judge LaFleur (then) gathered $500 to give her (for) a place to stay and she’ll get on a bus tomorrow,” Capps said Friday.”
Judge LaFleur said he’s proud of the community for their willingness to lend a helping hand.
“One reason that I love Marion County so much is in a matter of literally three minutes everything was in place to do just that, get this poor woman home,” he said. “We made a few phone calls and the only question that was asked was how much do you need.
“That’s the spirit of the people in this county,” he said.
He praised Sheriff Capp’s leadership in the situation.
“The sheriff is one of the key components of county government; and, in my opinion, is the most important component,” said LaFleur. “And when your sheriff calls you and says I need this especially in this kind of situation, you just act.
“That’s what the people of Marion County did. They acted and, as usual, did the right thing,” he said.
Sheriff Capps said the department understands situations can be traumatic and wants to serve as a temporary safety net when called upon.
“(There will be) things, traumatic events and we want (people) to feel they can come to our department and talk about it,” said Capps.
“We’ll do what we can for our community and even people that aren’t part of our community,” said Capps.