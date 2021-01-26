JEFFERSON — Marion County is nearing the finish line on its restoration project for the 1913 historic Marion County Courthouse.
“The county judge and commissioners are pleased to announce we will be moving back to the courthouse,” county officials announced Monday. “We are on the finishing touches of our courthouse restoration project.”
County offices will be closed to the public the week of February 15 through February 19 to accommodate the move.
“The county judge, commissioners, treasurer, county clerk, county auditor, district attorney, and district clerk’s office will be closed to move back into the historic 1913 courthouse,” county officials said.
In his courthouse renovation update Monday, County Judge Leward LaFleur told commissioners that contractors plan to do a final deep clean of the building this week. He said the contractor, JR Jones Construction, has asked that all non-construction personnel remain out of the building during that time.
“They do it in sections and it’s pretty rigorous; and if someone walks through into the clean (area), it messes them up,” said LaFleur.
The county is planning a rededication ceremony of the newly renovated building for late spring or early summer.
The downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., is getting an overhaul made possible through a $4.7 million grant awarded in the spring of 2018 by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) as well as $1 million of county money. The total renovation costs $5.7 million.
County offices moved out of the courthouse in July 2018 into a temporary location at 119 W. Lafayette St., following the awarding of the grant. Renovations for the project began in June 2019.
In other renovation-related business Monday, the commissioners court approved to hire JP Abernathy as court advisor for the jail elevator project.
Abernathy is currently acting as consultant of the courthouse renovation project to ensure the construction phase goes smoothly.
As court advisor for the jail elevator project, he will be paid $250 a week.
“I think that we were very advantageous on hiring a court advisor on the courthouse restoration project. I think it’s saved us far more money than we would ever know,” said Judge LaFleur, expounding he thinks it’ll be beneficial to have one for the jail elevator project as well. “
Pct. 4 County Commissioner Charles Treadwell concurred with the idea.
“I agree. I always say we need to have a set of our eyes for every project that we do and this is not going to amount to very much money at all,” he said, making the motion, which was followed by a second made by Pct. 1 Commissioner JR Ashley.
The jail elevator project is estimated to cost the county up to $150,000. The wall that’s attaching the elevator structure against the existing jail is in need of attention. Judge LaFleur previously explained that the wall was added onto the jail in the late ‘90s.
“It is having some foundation issues that need to be addressed before they get non-corrective,” Judge LaFleur noted before.
“Overtime, for whatever reason it has happened, the elevator structure has separated from the jail structure,” David Wood with Wood Engineering, of Longview, previously explained.