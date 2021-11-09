The FM 248 railroad crossing south of Lodi in Marion County will be closed on Wednesday because of maintenance, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
Traffic will be detoured Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday or until work is completed, TxDOT said. Union Pacific Railroad will be closing the highway to thru-traffic on this date to perform maintenance work on the railroad crossing, TxDOT said.
Traffic will be detoured on a signed route on FM 248, FM 2683, Texas 43 and Texas 49. TxDOT said portable message boards would be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure.
The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems, TxDOT said.