JEFFERSON — The Texas Historical Commission has awarded the Marion County Historical Commission with the esteemed Distinguished Service Award in recognition of preservation work accomplished in 2019.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur presented the award on Monday to Mitch Whittington, president of the county’s CHC.
“We’re very proud of the work they’ve done,” LaFleur said, commending the nonprofit preservation organization.
“They do a lot of things people don’t necessarily see. It’s a lot of work, with Marion County being one of the most historical counties in Texas,” he said.
“This annual award affirms Marion County CHC appointees for managing well-rounded history and preservation-related programs that enrich Texas communities,” THC officials said.
According to a news release, the Texas Historical Commission (THC) supports County Historical Commissions (CHC) across the state as they work to preserve cultural and historic resources.
The Distinguished Service Award is awarded to honor CHCs that go above and beyond to fulfill their preservation mission.
“The Marion County CHC has been awarded a DSA for the 2019 year of service,” THC officials said.
“The THC could not save the real places that tell the real stories of Texas without county historical commissions,” said THC Executive Director Mark Wolfe. “The Distinguished Service Award honors these vital partners that preserve our state’s history every day, and Marion County CHC is a deserving recipient for its local leadership and efforts.”
Whittington, president of Marion’s CHC, said they are honored to be a recipient for several consecutive years.
“It’s really a worthwhile thing,” he said of being a part of the CHC and the organization’s efforts to preserve history.
“We’ve gotten this seven or eight years in a row We’re just very proud to get it again,” said Whittington. “We’re very appreciative to our county judge and our commissioners court for supporting us.”
One of the main things the CHC does is help interested parties apply for historical markers.
“We work with people who are seeking a historical marker. We help them do research. We have to help them write a narrative about their location. If everything looks god, it’s forwarded to Austin,” Whittington explained.
One marker in particular that was recently approved is one for an old railroad trestle.
“It turns out it’s a very historic railroad trestle,” said Whittington.
The Howe truss bridge design was introduced by American architect William Howe.
“That’s the only railroad Howe Truss bridge in the state of Texas that’s left,” said Whittington. “We have a marker coming for that.”
In addition to historical markers, the local CHC also presents a “Hooked on History” annual event, featuring four historical topics about the county.
“It’s free to the public. We try to make the topics really big — — maybe a person from history, a building that’ll be interesting to people. That’s one of the things we really look forward to,” said Whittington.
“We also maintain a website for Marion County that has all of the historical markers the state, all of the national properties and all of the county’s cemeteries,” he said.
According to THC, the state’s CHC’s provided more than 444,000 volunteer hours in 2019, which is an in-kind donation to the state valued at more than $11 million.
“The THC assists more than 200 CHCs through programs and services that preserve Texas’ heritage for the education, enjoyment, and economic benefit of present and future generations,” THC officials stated.
The volunteers, which are appointed by county commissioner courts, initiate and conduct programs that preserve the historic and cultural resources of Texas. Of the 185 CHC annual reports the Texas Historical Commission received for the 2019 year of service, only 79 of those CHCs were approved for a Distinguished Service Award.