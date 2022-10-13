JEFFERSON — Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur has reinstated the county’s burn ban, following its termination in August. The burn ban was reinstated Thursday afternoon.
“The Marion County judge finds present circumstances in all or part of Marion County create a public hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning,” the order, implementing the burn ban states.
“It is hereby ordered by the Marion County judge that all outdoor burning is prohibited in the county from the date of the entry of this order, unless the restriction is terminated earlier based on a determination made by the Texas Forest Service or the court.”
The burn ban may be extended by approval of the Marion County Commissioners Court. According to the notice, the order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for: firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting of agricultural crops, or burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager.
“A violation of this order is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500,” the order states.