JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court on Tuesday shot down the Marion Central Appraisal District’s budget for the new fiscal year, for the third year in a row.
When the court voted against the 2020 budget, it was due to the proposed astronomical increase in salaries. Although the proposed budget didn’t include salary increases for the 2021 fiscal year due to the coronavirus health crisis, commissioners felt the budget was still too high given the financial climate caused by the pandemic.
The court’s rejection Tuesday for the 2022 fiscal year was caused by a proposed increase in salaries for appraisal employees. When the court opposed the budget for the same reason in 2020, the court expressed that they were against the hefty appraisal district raises because the county was already struggling to give its own employees a $600 across-the-board raise a year.
“No one’s questioning that you do a good job, but then there’s a difference in the salaries,” Commissioner Charles Treadwell told Marion CAD Chief Appraiser Ann Lummus his reason for opposing the budget this year. “So because of that reason, I’m going to have to vote because of the difference in salaries, not to approve the budget.”
County Judge Leward LaFleur seconded the motion. The motion was passed with a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner JR Ashley casting the dissenting vote.
The Marion Central Appraisal District appraises property for ad valorem taxation for six taxing authorities, which include Marion County, the City of Jefferson, Jefferson ISD, Avinger ISD, Ore City ISD and Marion County Hospital District. The proposed budget for the taxing entities consideration is approved by the appraisal district board.
The appraisal budget jumped from $559,734 to $576,000.
“For the most part, our budget is people, paper and (programs),” said Lummus.
Lummus noted the significant increase in the 2022-2023 budget was mainly due to the proposed raise in salaries.
“Overall there’s a three percent increase in the 2022-2023 budget. There’s some changes in the various line items. The only other changes that are significant, there’s an increase of roughly three percent overall in the salaries, also,” she said.
She said two employees that are in training have a large increase because they are working toward their certification.
“Every year I try to raise those salaries,” she said, noting she tries to raise the salaries to help fund their education and make their salaries competitive with other appraisal districts in the area.
“Two appraisers are in their training (track) and they will move up to at least a level three this year or next year,” she explained. “We’re required to have them certified within five years, and I’m hoping to get their salaries up to where it’ s competitive with the counties right around us, not necessarily some on the other side of the state where we’re going to lose a fully certified appraiser (versus somewhere right around us), if we lose one.”