JEFFERSON — Eight offices are up for election for the March 3, 2020 Primaries in Marion County.
Offices on the ballot are: sheriff, county attorney, tax assessor collector, Precinct 1 commissioner, Pct. 3 commissioner, Pct. 1 constable, Pct. 2 constable and an unexpired term for Pct. 2 justice of the peace.
The office of Pct. 2 JP became vacant due to the March resignation of JoAnn Nutt, who resigned after eight years due to health concerns. Retired Marion County Judge Lex Jones was appointed in April to fill the unexpired term, in the meantime.
On the Democratic ticket, local party chair, Ricky Harrington, reported the filing of Pct. 2 Constable Tashia Wilson for re-election.
On the Republican Party ticket, local party chair, Jamey Parson, reported five filings, so far.
Alan Biddy filed for Pct. 2 justice of the peace, Ralph Meisenheimer for Pct. 3 commissioner and Jeff Greer for Pct. 2 constable.
Additionally, Ed Baird filed for Pct. 1 constable. The seat is currently held by Republican David Capps, who has now filed to run for sheriff.
STATE
State offices up for election include that of State Representative for House District 9, which is currently held by Chris Paddie.
The Republican incumbent filed for reelection on the first day which was Nov. 9.
House District 9 covers Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby and Sabine Counties.
FEDERAL
The race for the U.S. Senate Texas seat has contenders in both the Democratic and Republican Party Primaries.
The seat is currently held by Republican John Cornyn, who was first elected in 2002. The incumbent and lawyer filed for re-election Nov. 22.
Also for the Republican Party Primary, Virgil Bierschwale, a software developer, of Junction, filed Nov. 21.
Business owner Dwayne Stovall, who worked in the oil industry and owns a bridge construction company, filed on Nov. 19.
Mark Yancey, Chairman and CEO of Attacca International, an independent, privately held mergers and acquisitions boutique firm in Dallas, filed on Nov. 12.
For the Democratic Primary, Sema Hernandez, an activist in Pasadena, made her filing official on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Chris Bell, a former Congressman and lawyer out of Houston, filed Nov. 25 as a challenger on the Democratic Primary ticket.
Royce West, who is a State Senator and attorney out of Dallas, made his filing official on the Democratic ballot Nov. 22. Jack Daniel Foster Jr., a teacher from Baytown, filed on Nov. 20.
Deadline for filing is Monday.