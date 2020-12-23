Marion County reported three new COVID-19 recoveries Wednesday, making the cumulative total of estimated recoveries for the county 213.
The total number of recoveries was at 210 Monday. Of the cumulative total of 198 confirmed cases, 17 have resulted in death, and 17 are considered active cases.
“The numbers are reported to Marion County by The State of Texas DSHS, Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information,” County Judge Leward LaFleur stated. “We report what we are given by DSHS. With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change.”
LaFleur urged residents to continue to observe social distancing measures.
“Pray for those who’ve lost loved ones,” he said. “Pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.”