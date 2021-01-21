JEFFERSON — Marion County saw 43 new COVID-19 recoveries, Thursday, for a cumulative total of 342 recoveries.
County Judge Leward LaFleur noted that of the now cumulative total of 291 positive cases, 20 have been fatal and 47 are considered active cases.
“The numbers are reported to Marion County by The State of Texas DSHS,” said LaFleur. “Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information. We report what we are given by DSHS.”
“With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change,” he said.
The county judge urged all to continue to observe social distancing measures. He also requested continued prayer for all impacted by the virus.
“Pray for those who’ve lost loved ones,” said LaFleur. “Pray for our community.”