JEFFERSON — For the first time in about a decade, the Republican Party of Marion County hosted a Precinct and County Convention, inviting all party members to vote on pertinent resolutions, delegates and more for the upcoming state convention.
“We had about 35 people there. It was the first time we’ve had it in a long time,” said party chair, Scott Stebbins, who organized the event, which was held this past Saturday at Jefferson’s Bulldog Pizza.
“It was a huge success,” County Judge Leward LaFleur praised. “Chairman Stebbins did an outstanding job organizing the event and putting it on.
“It had been a long time since we’ve had an active party and I’m just proud to be involved,” the county judge said.
Stebbins said they organized the event to encourage people to get more involved in voting process and the party’s platform. The Republican Party of Texas State Convention will be held in Houston July 16-18.
“We’re just trying to let everybody have a voice in the process. We had some really good resolutions and they’re going to go to the state next,” said Stebbins. “Everybody told me it was great.”
The area consists of 10 precincts. Jeff Smith, Precinct No. 1 chairman for the county Republican Party, commended organizers on a job well done.
“As long as it’s been, to have the participation we did, it was fantastic,” said Smith. “The turnout was great, I feel.
“The participation for the resolutions that were presented was very good; and for us all to come together, it was great.”
RESOLUTIONS
Stebbins said he was presently surprised with the amount of resolutions presented.
“We had about a total of about nine resolutions put forth,” said Stebbins. “I was surprised. I had been asking people to please come up with some resolutions. Other people had some that were real good. Everybody got a chance to vote on the resolutions, which was good, and they passed unanimous.
“It was not contentious at all,” he said of the process. “Everybody had a good time. Everybody is on the same (path).”
“We did not make any resolutions to chastise anybody,” added Stebbins. “It was all to hopefully make things better.
The main resolution they voted on was to abolish unfunded mandates.
“I don’t know if it’s ever been proposed before,” Stebbins said of that particular resolution.
CONGRESSIONAL NOMINATION
Another highlight was the nomination of a candidate to replace former Texas Congressional District 4 Congressman John Racliffe, who was recently tapped by President Donald Trump as the new Director of National Intelligence. Ratcliffe’s appointment was confirmed by the Senate in May.
Smith, Precinct 1 chair, had planned to put County Judge LaFleur’s name in the hat for the now vacant congressional seat, but nominated Atlanta mayor Travis Ransom after LaFleur respectfully declined due to ongoing county projects he’s currently focused on.
“It is an honor and very humbling, but I’ve got a lot more to do here in Marion County and want to focus on it first,” LaFleur said of being thought of as a nominee.
Smith said he considered LaFleur as a great representation for Marion County because the county hadn’t had a nomination since the 1800s. He said the vacant seat is also a good opportunity for an official in Marion County or the city of Atlanta to pursue because they wouldn’t have to spend money on an expensive campaign, this time around.
“It’s a real neat opportunity for deep East Texas to hopefully be able to fill the seat,” said Smith. “On Saturday, I asked them to back the mayor, Travis Ransom, in Atlanta, instead. That was my request to Marion County precincts.”
Stebbins, local party chair, agreed that the nomination process to replace Racliffe is a unique one that gives smaller counties a great shot at the position, and a voice to be heard. They were glad to listen to some of the potential candidates on Saturday.
“We had some candidates that want to throw their hat in the ring, and be a potential candidate to take Ratcliffe’s position,” said Stebbins. “This is a once in a lifetime deal, the way we’re doing it.
“They will be voted at a separate election Aug. 8,” explained Stebbins.
“The way our district is set up, we have a bunch of counties set up in East Texas. It’s all the way to Rockwall and Rockwall is a very affluent area, with lots of money; so this process takes it out of the hands of money and puts it in the hands of people.”
The election for the party’s Congressional nominee will take place at the Hopkins County Regional Center in Sulphur Springs.
“Instead of a General Election, they (the Republican Party of Texas) are allowing precinct and county chairs to vote on this, so all the precinct and county chairs will vote at Sulphur Springs on Aug. 8 for their new replacement for Ratcliffe. So these people came out to speak (to secure a vote).”
According to a letter from Republican Party of Texas Chair James Dickey, explaining the process, since Ratcliffe has been confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence, he’s been declared ineligible to be the Republican Party of Texas’ nominee for Congressional District 4 (CD-4) in November.
Thus, a replacement nominee must be elected by the CD-4 Congressional District Executive Committee (CDEC) composed of the precinct and county chairs who reside in that Congressional District.
Dickey explained that the required quorum for the election of the nominee is a majority of the CDEC membership. To become the party’s nominee for the November general election, an individual must receive a favorable vote of a majority of the members present and voting, he said.
The qualifications for running for the Congressional nomination in the CDEC process are the same as for candidates who file to run for congressional office in the Primary, except no application forms, filing fees, or petitions are required.
“All that is required for someone to be a candidate is for a CDEC member to put their name in nomination during the CDEC meeting,” Dickey explained. “A candidate must receive a majority of the votes cast by the CDEC members present in order to become the Party’s Congressional nominee.”
“We face an historic moment in Congressional District 4 with the potential election by the CDEC of our Party’s nominee for the November election,” Dickey wrote.
FUTURE CONVENTIONS
Stebbins said Precinct and County Conventions are held every election year in counties, prior to a General Election.
“This is building up for the General Election,” said Stebbins.
He hopes the revival of Marion County’s convention is a good start for the future.
“I sure hope we can continue our momentum and keep people involved and engaged,” said Stebbins. I “just want people to understand that their vote is very important. It matters all across Texas — not just here in Marion County — so you cannot rest on your laurels.”
As a veteran, who was in the military for 23 years, Stebbins said he wants to make sure that the freedom to vote is exercised.
“I want the process to work. This is for all Americans,” said Stebbins. “I served my country for 23 years, and felt like we need to make those men and women that served, make their service count. They joined the military and served so that we would have that right to vote.”