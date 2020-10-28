JEFFERSON — Marion County Commissioners Court voted, on Monday, to make the Jefferson Jimplecute the county’s newspaper of record again, following the publication’s revival.
“We have enough reserves from the way business has bounced back that we could run no ads and publish the rest of the full calendar, 52 weeks, without any issue,” new co-owner Hugh Lewis confirmed to the court when asked if the paper could comply with the requirements of publishing at least 50 weeks of the year.
Last year, the court made the Marshall News Messenger the county’s newspaper of record to run the county’s legal notices, after the Jimplecute was without a paper some days and therefore not in compliance with the county’s requirements to publish the legal notices in a paper that is published at least once a week.
Other requirements were that the newspaper had to be entered as second-class postal matter in the county where published; and have been published regularly and continuously for at least 12 months before the governmental entity or representative publishes notice.
Per the government code, a newspaper classified as a weekly is required to be published regularly and continuously if the newspaper omits no more than two issues in the 12-month period.
Because the newspaper had missed multiple publications last year, it was putting the county’s tax sales in jeopardy, Judge LaFleur explained before.
“It opens up for lawsuits,” LaFleur explained, at the time. “Tax sales are actually taking people’s property from them for not paying their taxes, and that notifies them that’s about to happen, so that’s just one part of it.
Additionally, “it could jam up the entire court system of Marion County — District Court, my County Court docket, any civil lawsuits filed,” he said. “That could really jam up all of those things, so we need to make sure that we have a newspaper that publishes regularly to get the information out to people until they allow us to put those things on our website or internet.”
On Monday, Lewis, the Jimplecute’s new co-owner, assured the court that the newspaper had the necessary credentials required to be the newspaper of record.
“I have the statement of ownership, which we have to publish annually, which references it under publication number, which you can’t have a publication number unless you’ve got the permit,” Lewis explained, noting they have a Class 2 periodical permit. “And I have our last mailing statement, which shows that we have it. So we’re mailing every week under the permit, and that’s the big requirement.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight expressed his reluctance to move forward with the Jefferson Jimplecute, explaining he wanted to make sure that the publication was stable.
“The only problem I’ve got with this is you bought a bankrupt paper. I’d like to know that it was going to be here for a while,” he told Lewis.
Lewis guaranteed it was.
“Business has bounced back enough that we have enough cash reserves,” said Lewis. “We’ve generated enough advertising in return of business. I can not sell another ad and I can print the next 52 weeks, so we’re here. We’re not going anywhere.”
Lewis said he understood Commissioner McKnight’s position, but ensured him that the Jimplecute was committed.
“We’re here. We’re not going anywhere,” he said.
Lewis further noted the cost savings the county will see if they advertised their legal notices in a local publication.
Marion County Tax Assessor-Collector Karen Jones confirmed that the county would realize more savings if they made the Jimplecute the newspaper of record.
Pct. 1 Commissioner JR Ashley said he’d like to see the county return to utilizing the town’s local paper as the paper of record.
“I’d like to see us get started going back local,” he said making the motion for the Jimplecute, which was seconded by Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell.