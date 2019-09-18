JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court approved on Monday to resubmit its application into the Texas Countywide Polling Place Program after being rejected for participation for the upcoming Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Election.
Inclusion into the countywide polling place or Vote Center program would allow voters to go to any of the county’s polling sites on Election Day and vote.
“What happened with that, there’s only four slots for (populations of) 100,000 and under. They received five and they said my application was the last one they received, so therefore they approved the four previous ones,” County Clerk Vickie Smith explained. “So they advised us we need to reapply and we need to do it (and resubmit) a resolution.”
The county, which has a population of 10,546, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, started earlier this year pursuing its quest to be included in the countywide precinct polling place program. The court approved its original resolution of support back in July before the August 22 deadline.
For the upcoming November election, the Secretary of State’s Office could select only six counties with a population of 100,000 or more and four counties with a population of less than 100,000 to participate in the program.
“Our office has approved the other four counties’ applications. As a result, given the limitations, Marion County’s request to participate in the countywide polling place program is not approved at this time,” Keith Ingram, Director of Elections with the Secretary of State, advised.
The office encouraged the county to reapply for participation in the program at a later date.
Judge LaFleur said they’re now seeking approval for the March Primary election.
“I’ve got my packet ready to go,” Smith confirmed Monday.
Documentation to be submitted includes letters of support, the transcription of the public hearing held on the matter back in July and maps of current polling locations and potential closures.
According to the resolution, approved by the court, counties may submit an application to the Texas
Secretary of State to participate in a program to use countywide polling places for elections as an alternative to having a polling place located in each county election precinct.
“The Marion County Commissioners Court finds it to be in the best interest of the citizens of Marion County to apply for inclusion in the countywide polling place program of the Secretary of State,” the resolution states.
Detailing the benefits of converting to Vote Centers or countywide polling places, Smith noted before the convenience it would be to the voters as well as how cost-effective it would be due to the eventual reduction of precinct-specific polling locations.
“For those who are not aware what Voter Centers are, currently, the county has 10 Election Day polling places,” the county clerk explained before. “Vote Centers will condense that down to smaller locations.
“The first year we can go down to 65 percent, which would be seven locations,” she continued. “Then after we do that, you have to submit some more documentation to the Secretary of State. If we are being successful with that election, then we can go down to five polling locations and we’ll have five polling locations from here on out.”
The county will see a tremendous cost savings in that regard due to the need to pay less rental fees for use of buildings, she noted.
“We will not have to pay the rental fees for all the buildings that we have and we won’t have as many poll workers as we have today,” Smith explained before.
Regarding the convenience to voters, Smith said Vote Centers would allow constituents to vote at a polling site that’s closest to them — anywhere they may be at the time — outside of their precinct.
“So if you’re from the lake but you’re in town that day, you can go to any of the locations in town,” said Smith. “If you’re from town and you go to the lake that day, you can go to any of the locations at the lake that are open.”
In other business Monday, the court approved the consolidation of polling locations or the upcoming Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Election.
For Election Day, Precinct voting boxes 1 and 2 will be at Mims Community Center in Avinger; Boxes 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8 will be at Marion County Election Building in Jefferson; Box 6 will be at Smithland Volunteer Fire Department’s community meeting room in Jefferson; and Boxes 9 and 10 will be at Lone Oak Baptist Church’s fellowship hall in Jefferson.
The court also approved moving Voting Box #2 from Lake O’ Pines Baptist Church to the fellowship Hall of Mims VFD.