JEFFERSON — A year after unearthing a 106-year-old time capsule from the historic Marion County Courthouse walls, county officials are excited about placing a new time capsule in the soon to be newly renovated structure.
All that’s needed are suggested items to be stored inside, said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
“There was one in there that we opened, so we decided to put our own in there, and we’re asking for the public’s help on exactly what should go in there,” LaFleur said Wednesday.
“Some folks may have some things that they may like to donate to the county to place in there,” he said.
The county judge’s office will accept donated items until Sept. 15.
“All items that will go in will have to be donated to Marion County, logged in with your name and telephone number,” he advised. “So, whenever this is opened up, we’ll have a record (of its contents).”
The new time capsule was agreed upon following the reopening of a 106-year-old capsule last August that was buried inside of the historic courthouse’s walls, in 1913.
LaFleur noted at the time that knowledge of the time capsule and its whereabouts had been passed down from county judge to county judge. Officials felt the kickoff of the $5.7 million courthouse restoration project was the perfect time to open the capsule and proceed with the purchase of a new one for later generations to one day discover.
Judge LaFleur noted that the interior of the new capsule is 15 inches high and 4.25 inches wide. It’s a bold colored blue.
“(In the old one), there was a lot of currency, some coins, some money from even the Civil War era, the mid 1800s to right up until they put the time capsule in there,” the county judge said. “A few people also wrote letters and there were newspapers.”
He anticipates the contents of the new capsule to reflect the evolution of a new era, and circumstances of today.
“A couple of people already said: ‘Judge, make sure you put a face mask in there,” LaFleur said of the suggestion, which reflects the current environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Someone also suggested a cell phone to pay tribute to the Smartphone trend.
“The possibilities are pretty endless as long as they’re fitting in the tube,” said LaFleur.
The county judge said this will be the second time capsule in the history of Marion County. It’s something county officials are looking forward to as they approach the completion of the courthouse renovation project.
“I think everybody is really excited about the courthouse restoration project and how well it’s going; and we’re excited about the time capsule,” said LaFleur.
He noted that the renovation project did have a Nov. 5 completion date, but is expected to be finished much sooner.
“We’re looking at about mid-October,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “Instead of it being a 25 to 28-month project, we’ll knock it out in about 17 months.”
The downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., is getting an overhaul made possible through a $4.7 million grant awarded by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) as well as $1 million of county money.
The time capsule will be enclosed inside the cornerstone of the restored building.
Judge LaFleur said the time capsule is particularly important because of Marion County’s rich history.
“Marion County is very historically involved,” said LaFleur. “It’s a lot of history in Marion County and I think it’s important that we leave a little something for folks later on to go back (and view).
“Just look at those coins that we pulled out in the old one; we plan on putting those back in, so maybe those will be 200 something years old the next time we open it,” he said. “I think it’s important we pass our history along to future generations.”
Anyone that would like to donate items to the time capsule can call the county judge’s office at 903-665-3261.
“They just need to call my office to bring it by, so that we can get what they want to put in there and get a brief description and telephone number,” LaFleur said, noting the information will go into the county’s records.