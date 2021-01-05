JEFFERSON — Marion County’s COVID-19 numbers are slightly rising with 30 active cases reported Tuesday, which is five more than what was reported on Monday. With numbers rising, the county is awaiting the status of its mask mandate exemption.
Of the cumulative total of 214 positive cases, 17 have resulted in fatalities and 235 are considered recoveries.
“The numbers below are reported to Marion County by The State of Texas DSHS (Department State Health Service),” County Judge Leward LaFleur noted.
“Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information. We report what we are given by DSHS,” he explained. “With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change.”
The county judge urged all to continue to observe social distancing measures. He also requested continued prayer for all impacted by the virus.
“Pray for those who’ve lost loved ones,” Judge LaFleur encouraged. “Pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.”
As of late Tuesday, the county was still exempt from a mask mandate.
“According to Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s orders, any county with 30 or less cases can apply for a mask mandate exemption. We did,” LaFleur explained in a Facebook post.
With the county’s numbers hitting 30 on Tuesday, the county judge said he will be notified via email if or when the exemption is no longer applicable to Marion County.
“The mandate further states a county is no longer exempt when the county receives 30 or more active cases in a 14-day period,” he said. “Please continue to pray for our community.”