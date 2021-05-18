JEFFERSON — Marion County officials are gearing up for the grand reopening of the county’s 1913 historic courthouse, slated this Saturday, after nearly three years of restoration.
“We’re just really excited to finally put a 20-year project behind us,” Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said Monday, sharing the project has been 20 years in the making.
“For the last two-and-a-half years, our courthouse underwent a complete renovation project through a Texas Historical Commission Courthouse restoration program,” LaFleur said before. “Through this $5.7 million dollar project we were able to preserve a piece of Texas history.”
Festivities will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 22, with a special ribbon cutting on the Austin Street end of the courthouse. The ribbon cutting will be followed by an Open House until noon.
“It will be a nice, simple rededication,” LaFleur said. “We’ll have a ribbon cutting and then an Open House where people can just walk around and see the courthouse.”
“We’re going to have a lot of past county judges in attendance,” he shared.
Members of the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club in Jefferson will provide light refreshments for the reception in the courtroom.
One of the past county judges that plan to attend includes Judge Gene Terry, who served as county judge when the first application was submitted to the state, seeking a grant for the project. The vision for the overhaul started with Terry the moment then-Gov. George Bush introduced the courthouse restoration program through the Texas Historical Commission.
Terry, who is now retired, is also former executive director of the Texas Association of Counties.
“We’re glad to have him,” said LaFleur.
Through the continued efforts of also Terry’s successors, former judges Phil Parker, Lex Jones and current judge LaFleur, the downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., was finally afforded the makeover through a $4.7 million restoration grant awarded in April 2018 by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP), as well as $1 million of county money.
County offices moved out of the courthouse in July 2018 into a temporary location at 119 W. Lafayette St., following the awarding of the grant. Renovations for the project began in June 2019, and were completed late February.
The offices of the county judge, commissioners, treasurer, county clerk, county auditor, district attorney, and district clerk have now returned to the newly-restored building.
LaFleur said he’s looking forward to a grand occasion Saturday.
“We invited a lot of the elected officials and public,” the county judge said. “I hope it’s a good turnout. I hope the weather works out for us.”