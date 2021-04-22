JEFERSON — Marion County officials announced, this week, the grand reopening of the county’s 1913 historic courthouse after nearly three years of restoration.
The celebration is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22. County Judge Leward LaFleur invited the public on behalf of Marion County elected officials and employees.
“For the last two-and-a-half years, our courthouse underwent a complete renovation project through a Texas Historical Commission Courthouse restoration program,” said LaFleur. “Through this $5.7million dollar project we were able to preserve a piece of Texas history.”
The grand re-opening will include a brief ceremony at the Austin Street location. It will be followed by an open house and then reception in the courtroom.
The downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., was afforded the makeover through a $4.7 million restoration grant awarded in April 2018 by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP), as well as $1 million of county money.
County offices moved out of the courthouse in July 2018 into a temporary location at 119 W. Lafayette St., following the awarding of the grant. Renovations for the project began in June 2019, and were completed late February.
The offices of the county judge, commissioners, treasurer, county clerk, county auditor, district attorney, and district clerk will be returning to the building.