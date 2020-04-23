JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court will conduct a public hearing Friday, regarding the use of countywide Vote Centers as the county seeks more approval from the state to continue the process for the November election.
“This is the second phase of the Vote Centers program for the Secretary of State’s office,” explained County Judge Leward LaFleur.
The county was approved to use countywide polling places for the first time during the March 3 Primary Election. At Friday’s public hearing, the commissioners court will gauge how successful the operation went.
With the Vote Center program, “we went from 10 voting locations to seven (this first round),” Judge LaFleur noted. “So now the Secretary of State’s office requires the county to basically start the process of public hearings, and get some feedback from the voters to find out if it was successful.”
LaFleur said they also established a volunteer board to give the county some insight on the process.
“Once we do the public hearing, we’ll get letters saying: ‘Yes we liked it, or no we didn’t and this is why,’” he said. “We’ll convene the board and decide if we’re going from seven (polling places) to four or five. That number is yet to be determined.
“Then we’ll resubmit our package for a successful status of voting centers,” said LaFleur.
The special-called meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the District Courtroom of the County Courthouse Annex, located at 114. W. Austin St.
Following the public hearing, the court will consider ordering the continued participation in the countywide polling place program and authorize the county judge to submit a letter to the Secretary of State requesting “successful” designation.
While the court’s meetings are usually held in the commissioners courtroom, it is now held in the District Courtroom to allow for social distancing due to the novel coronavirus.
The meeting will also be conducted via video and teleconference, which will be visible and audible for the commissioners and the public, including two-way communication capabilities.
“A quorum will be required for the video conference meeting. The public may access this meeting by following the link: https://zoom.us/j/92765012101 and use access code: 927-650-12101,” officials said.
A recording of the meeting will be available at a later date for viewing on the county’s website, http://www.co.marion.tx.us/.
Those who wish to participate in the public hearing during the public comment portion must download a public comment form from the county’s website and email the completed form to the County Clerk, Vicki Smith, at vickie.smith@co.marion.tx.us. Forms must be emailed by 8 a.m., Friday, if they wish to address the commissioners court.
“If you are unable to attend this meeting, you may submit written comments to vickie.smith@co.marion.tx.us by 8 a.m. on the date of the meeting,” officials said.
Marion County received approval from the Secretary of State’s Office, this past December, for inclusion into the countywide polling place or Vote Center program for the 2020 Primary election cycle.
Through vote centers, voters didn’t have to be restricted to their home precinct polling site. Instead, they were allowed to vote at any polling site in the county, at any time, when polls were open. That included Election Day.
Detailing the benefits of converting to Vote Centers or countywide polling places, Smith noted before the convenience it would be to the voters as well as how cost-effective it would be due to the eventual reduction of precinct-specific polling locations.
The county will see a tremendous cost savings in that regard due to the need to pay less rental fees for use of buildings.