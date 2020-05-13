JEFFERSON — Marion County Sheriff David McKnight notified county officials on Monday of his early retirement plans, effective May 31.
The announcement was made through a letter presented to the commissioners court at their regular scheduled meeting.
McKnight, who is currently in his second term and not seeking re-election, noted that he’s just ready to enjoy retirement.
“As you know, my term is over at the end of the year,” he wrote in a letter dated May 11 to the commissioners court.
“I have put much thought into a ‘reason’ to submit to you for this decision, and the simple truth is, I am ready to retire,” the sheriff said.
McKnight shared Tuesday that he recently celebrated his 66th birthday and is looking forward to spending more quality time with his family and grandson, and doing more activities on his farm.
“We run a few cows on our place,” he told the News Messenger in a telephone interview. “We can do a little bit of short distance traveling, camping, fishing and good ol’ East Texas stuff.
“Me and my wife have a grandson we like to spend time with,” he added. “We’re looking forward to it.”
McKnight said he is aware that regardless of his effective retirement date, he will still be responsible for the duties of the office until the court appoints another sheriff.
“I will work with the staff to ensure the department runs smoothly until that date, and will be available for a smooth transition with whomever you choose to appoint,” he wrote.
McKnight said he believes he’s leaving the department in good shape. He said it is staffed with competent and dedicated personnel.
“I think we accomplished a pretty good bit in the last eight years,” he said. “We have an aggressive district attorney, had a real good prosecution rate, maintained the jail in good order, and stayed in compliance.
“I feel like the department is in good shape. Whoever they appoint, I will assist them (in the transition),” he said. “I feel confident we’ve got a good staff coming in. Even though I resign the 31st, I’m still the sheriff until they appoint someone.”
LaFleur explained Tuesday that the local government code mandates that the elected sheriff remains the sheriff until an appointment is made by the commissioners court, and the qualified person is sworn in.
The county judge expressed his appreciation to the sheriff’s service, which he said will be missed.
“Sheriff David McKnight, to me, personally, has always been my sheriff since I’ve lived in Marion County and he has shown me the ropes, “ Judge LaFleur said. “He’s been gracious and kind.
“When I was reading his letter it made me realize just how much David McKnight has done for this county,” LaFleur continued. “And if you go back, his family has served Marion County — not just he and his brother (Pct. 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight) — but his grandfather and his grandfather.
“They have served Marion County for generations, and that’s what makes Marion County so special,” the county judge said.
Sheriff McKnight said it has been his privilege to work with county leaders and with all officials and employees of every county department.
“I cherish the friendship of each of you,” he wrote, adding he will miss them all.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Marion County for the past two terms as sheriff,” McKnight said.
Republican David Capps will face Democratic candidate David Quada Jr. for the office of sheriff in the November general election.