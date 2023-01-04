The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with information in connection with an armed robbery in Lone Star last week.
The robbery took place around 7:10 p.m. last Wednesday at the Delton’s Corner convenience store on Texas 155.
“An unknown person entered the store and produced a weapon,” the sheriff’s office said. “The individual then demanded money from the employee and fled the scene on foot. The driver of a truck may be a witness to the incident.”
Contact Investigator Chuck Rogers at (903) 665-3961 with any information.