An investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Rangers is continuing after a deceased body was found earlier this week.
According to information released by Marion County Sheriff David Capps, Marion County deputies conducted a welfare check at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at a residence located on Hide-A-Way Loop. This location is approximately 9.5 miles west of the city of Jefferson in Marion County.
While the deputies were conducting the welfare check, they observed illegal narcotics in plain sight and arrested Tommy Elvin Wadlington, 28, for possession of a controlled substance, in penalty group 1.
Further search of the residence led to the discovery of blood and deputies were unable to locate the person for the original welfare check. After interviewing several instances, information was obtained leading to the discovery of a body located a short distance from the residence.
The Texas Rangers were asked to aid in the investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is ongoing.