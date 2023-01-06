JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court kicked off the new 2023 year with a special meeting Tuesday, swearing in newly-elected and re-elected officials from the Nov. 8 General Election.
“I would like to thank everybody for coming today,” re-elected Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said as he addressed a courtroom full of community members, residents and loved ones.
Judge LaFleur said Tuesday’s meeting marked an extraordinary day for many as they took the oath of office before their families and friends.
“I know this is a special day for a lot of people. A lot of people did this yesterday and even the day before, but county government could not operate without (good) people willing to offer their time and treasure to serve their communities,” LaFleur said. “That goes the same for state offices and federal offices regardless of how you may feel about who has power at the moment.
“It takes a lot of guts to step up and put your name on a ballot just to see how many people really believe in you or not,” he added.
At Tuesday’s ceremony, Judge LaFleur was sworn in for his second term by neighboring Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. LaFleur then swore in newly-elected County Treasurer Billie Jo Westbrook and newly-elected Pct. 4 County Commissioner Gered R. Lee.
Others sworn into office in private ceremonies held Monday and New Year’s Day were: Pct. 2 Commissioner Jacob Pattison, County Clerk Kimberly Wise, District Clerk Susan Anderson, Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Weesner and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Alan Biddy.
Marshall’s East Texas Baptist University President J. Blair Blackburn gave the opening prayer at Tuesday’s occasion, noting that they gathered for the occasion in the spirit of excitement and gratitude for the blessings that God has poured onto Marion County.
Saying a special prayer for the county judge, Blackburn thanked God for the appointment of Judge LaFleur to serve in that capacity.
“Thank you for placing him here in this critical time for our region, state, and nation,” said Blackburn.
“Strengthen him according to Your power. Enlighten him according to Your wisdom. Guide him according to Your perfect ways.”
Sharing in Tuesday’s special celebration were not only locals, but officials from neighboring counties including Gregg and Smith. Gregg County officials attending included County Judge Bill Stoudt, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, and Gregg County Pct. 1 and Pct. 2 Commisisoners Ronnie McKinney and Ray Bostick.
Smith County Republican Chair David Stein, East Texas Young Republicans President William McWhorter, Marion County Pct. 5 Republican chair Zach Baldwin, and Marion County Republican Assembly President Hunter Bonner also attended.