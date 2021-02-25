JEFFERSON — Action on subdivision regulations for “tiny houses” was tabled once again by the Marion County Commissioners Court, as the court awaits more information on the request.
“The judge and I talked to the man who is doing our engineering for the elevator and he said he would get with us and he would check and see what other counties have done concerning this matter,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell advised commissioners Monday.
Treadwell said the engineer suggested a route the county should explore, which would be the construction of subdivisions with no property owner associations.
“That way if they constructed something and they altered the flow of water or anything like that they’d have to get an engineering study and all that,” Treadwell explained. “So that would be more of the route to go.”
Treadwell said they’ll put it back on the agenda for consideration after getting more information.
Treadwell initially placed the item on the agenda for discussion for the court’s Feb. 8 meeting after receiving a phone call from someone interested in putting tiny houses in the county.
“I had a call about a man that is looking at some subdivisions in Marion County, and he wanted to know had we passed any regulations yet about tiny houses,” Treadwell advised during that meeting. “They were trying to find places because there have been a lot of counties that have passed this deal.”
Treadwell noted that a tiny house is considered a home that boasts 300 square feet. He said the caller is searching for the right subdivision to accommodate such homes.
“We discussed this matter. He said he’d like to find subdivisions because they had the utilities necessary to hook these houses up, then they would sell them and they’d walk away and someone is left with the burden without a tax revenue, to maintain the roads and all the services that are to be expected to be supplied by the county,” Treadwell noted before.
Treadwell noted that the investor was interested in subdivisions that didn’t have homeowner associations.
He asked to table the matter, at that time, to allow time to confer with the county’s attorney.
“We have looked at this plan, and we need to change it a little bit because the ones that we’ve got is for cities rather than counties, and we need to get with the attorney and try to pass subdivision regulations concerning tiny house (nations); and I want to make sure that we can vote to move forward with these regulations,” Treadwell said at the time.
In other business Monday, the court gave County Auditor Shanna Solomon the green light to advertise for bids on Depository Contract and set dates and times to open and award bids.
“We would send the bids off, (and) run it in the newspaper,” said Solomon. “We would receive them back the March 29 meeting and then we would award them the April 26 meeting, and so that would give us time to look at the bids and talk to the different banks.”
In other business, the court heard an update from County Judge Leward LaFleur on the status of the jail elevator project.
LaFleur noted that he was set to have a preconstruction meeting with court construction advisor JP Abernathy, project engineer David Wood with Wood Engineering, of Longview, and Slone Construction on how to get the project off the ground.
The jail elevator project is estimated to cost the county up to $150,000. The wall that’s attaching the elevator structure against the existing jail is in need of attention. Judge LaFleur previously explained that the wall was added onto the jail in the late ‘90s.
“It is having some foundation issues that need to be addressed before they get non-corrective,” Judge LaFleur noted before.
“Overtime, for whatever reason it has happened, the elevator structure has separated from the jail structure,” Wood, the project engineer, previously explained.