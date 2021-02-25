The National Guard will arrive in Jefferson again this Friday, Feb. 26, to administer the second round of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to residents who received the first shot late January, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur announced. Marshall will also be offering 400 shots in a clinic on Friday with registration opening at 10 a.m. Thursday.
“Patients eligible for the second round will be notified by the email address given at the time of vaccination,” Judge LaFleur said.
Vaccinations will be given again at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center. Judge LaFleur said those who do not have an email address will receive a personal call from him, notifying them of Friday’s schedule.
“We’re trying to make sure nobody misses this,” the county judge said of the second round.
Marion County was one of the first five areas selected for the newly launched State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program, created to increase COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas.
Gov. Greg Abbott, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, rolled out the program on Jan. 27.
“The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank TDEM, the Texas National Guard, as well as our participating city and county officials for working together on this important project. We will continue to develop strategies to vaccinate more Texans and keep our communities safe.”
Through the program, Marion County was allotted 100 doses of vaccine for residents that fell under the phase 1A and 1B qualification categories. The Moderna vaccine box consisted of a pack of 10 vials. Each vial has a ready-to-use liquid that does not need to be mixed with a diluent before administration.
During the last event, four National Guardsmen were on site — two to administer the vaccine, one to register attendees and a staff sergeant to oversee operations. Representatives from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Division of Emergency Management were also on hand as well as Judge LaFleur and Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker.
Marshall clinic information
Marshall is also offering vaccines this week. The Marshall-Harrison County Health District announced an allocation of 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for this week from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
The registration link will be posted and open 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 on their website at https://mhchd.org/, their Facebook page at Marshall Harrison County Health District and the City of Marshall TX — City Hall Facebook page.
The Harrison County, the city of Marshall and Panola College Nursing Department will host the clinic Friday, Feb. 26, by appointment only.
Vaccinations will occur inside the Marshall Convention Center at 2501 E End Blvd South in Marshall.
Citizens who fall into Phase 1A and 1B as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services are eligible to receive vaccines (please refer to the following: https://www.dshs.texas.gov).
This clinic registration is for those needing the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. The vaccinations are occurring by appointment only. Walk-ins and waitlist appointments are not available. This is for the First Dose of the Moderna COVID 19 vaccine only.
You do not have to sign up for a SignUp Genius account to sign up for an appointment.
You will need to enter your name, address, phone number and email address once you choose your time slot.
You can only sign up for one appointment per email address per clinic day. Every person who signs up will need their own unique email address. There are free email accounts available.
When you are completing the information on the form, the name and date of birth you enter must be the person that will be receiving the vaccine.
If more than one appointment is scheduled for the same person, we will delete additional appointments, you can’t give the additional appointment to another person.
You will get an email to confirm your appointment, be sure to accurately enter your email address. If you do not get an email – the appointment did not go through. Check your SPAM/JUNK folders.
You can have a friend or family member assist you to make an appointment if you do not have access to the internet and as always, the Marshall Public Library has computer access available.
“We are working with Texas DSHS to secure more vaccines and will notify the public of vaccine clinics in the future. Vaccine supply is still limited, but new shipments will arrive in Texas each week.
More information about COVID 19 vaccine in Texas can be found at: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx,” representatives from the health district stated.