JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court, on Wednesday will conduct a public hearing on the proposed 2021 county budget and tax rate.
The hearing will be held, beginning at 9:15 a.m., in the District Courtroom of the County Courthouse Annex at 114 West Austin St., Suite 210, in Jefferson.
“The budget will be on file in the office of the County Clerk to view,” the commissioners court and County Judge Leward LaFleur indicated in a notice of public hearing.
“All interested citizens are invited to attend,” officials said.
The county’s new fiscal budget year begins Jan. 1, 2021. The proposed overall budget for the county this upcoming year is $6,656,809 for expenditures.
Following the public hearing, the court will consider the adoption of the budget and the tax rate of 0.578067, which is the same as this current fiscal year.
County officials noted that the proposed 2021 budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s property taxes by $71,589, which is a 1.97 percent increase from last year’s budget. Of that amount, $38,096 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
EXPENDITURES
One major expense the county has budgeted for is a telemedicine program to comply with the Sandra Bland Act.
The Sandra Bland Act, passed by the 85th Texas Legislature, calls for jails to have telemental health services available to inmates, effective September 1, 2020. The law includes a provision regarding prisoner safety that requires county jails to allow prisoners around-the-clock access to a mental health professional — either on-site or through telehealth consultation.
The court recently approved to contract with SOC Telemed for a Telemed/Telemental subscription for jail standards pertaining to the Sandra Bland Act.
The company will charge the county $300 per consultation, and $150 for a follow-up consult. Based on an estimated average of four consultations per month, the county would pay a minimum of about $1,500 a month for the service, David Bien, representative with SOC Telemed, noted before. The one-time implementation fee is $5,000.
In addition to providing the telemedicine services for the jail, another big ticket item for the new fiscal year budget is the purchase of new election equipment.
County Clerk Vickie Smith noted that the equipment will cost about $255,000. She’s hoping that a $120,000 CARES Act grant from the state will help offset the cost. She previously noted that the county already has $40,000 in the budget to help pay the county’s portion of the fee.
Another expense the county is anticipating is an estimated bid of $150,000 to fix the courthouse wall.
Judge LaFleur previously explained that the wall was added onto the jail in the late ‘90s. It’s attached to the elevator.
“It is having some foundation issues that need to be addressed before they get non-corrective,” said LaFleur.
In other business Wednesday, the court will:
- Conduct a public hearing to consider continuing to fund the preservation and restoration of records archives plans for 2021 for the county clerk and district clerk;
- Consider approval of salaries, expenses and allowances of elected county and precinct officials as presented in the proposed 2021 budget;
- Consider approving an order to adopt District Clerk’s Records Archival Plan for Fiscal Year 2021;
- Consider approving an order to adopt County Clerk’s Records Archival Plan for Fiscal Year 2021;
- Consider the record 2020-2021 annual compensation order for the 276th District Court Reporter;
- Consider record annual compensation order for the 115th District Court Reporter;
- Consider Record 2021 Annual Compensation Order for the Marion County Auditor;
- Consider approval of the 2020-2021 TAC Health Benefit Pool Plan;
- Consider approval of a TxDOT routine airport maintenance program project, ending August 31, 2021.