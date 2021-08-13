The Marion County Commissioners Court has set a public hearing, beginning at 9 a.m., Aug. 30, on the proposed 2022 county budget, tax rate and archive plans.
The county’s new fiscal budget year begins Jan. 1, 2022. The commissioners court met last week, Aug. 6, in a budget workshop where they adopted a proposed tax rate of 0.5391536 in the general (maintenance and operation) fund and .0677750 for the road and bridge fund, for a total rate of .6069286.
“She,” County Judge Leward LaFleur said of County Tax Assessor-Collector Karen Jones, “presented us with several different options on what we need to get the revenue we need to pay for things for next year.”
The motion to adopt the proposed tax rate to present at the public hearing was made by Pct. 1 Commissioner JR Ashley and seconded by Pct. 3 Commissioner Ralph Meisenheimer.
“With two cents added to the rate, the no new revenue rate, you’re going to increase the taxes on a $100,000 home, by $28.86 cents,” Jones explained at the recent budget workshop.
“If you propose a rate of the total rate of 0.6069286 it would increase the taxes of a $100,000 home by $28.86,” she reiterated.
Expounding on the $28.86 cents, Ashley noted that equates to just an increase of 50 cents a week or seven cents a day.
“It would also not affect the people (whose) taxes are frozen — the over 65 (year olds), the disabled people, or disabled veterans,” noted Jones. “They are frozen already, so it will not affect them at all. The only thing that with disabled veterans, it will affect if they’re not 100 percent disabled. 100 percent disabled veterans have zero in property taxes, so they will not be affected at all.”
The proposed tax rate will allow the county to still be able to fund all expenditures, including the proposed $1,200 raise for all fulltime employees, the proposed increase for county retirees, new software the sheriff has requested, elevator panel replacements for county facilities and other budgetary needs.
“Not all that is going to employee raises; this is our elevators, buying the vehicle, this is our entire $347,000 of state sponsored property rate tax increases,” said LaFleur.
The public hearing on the archive plan will begin at 9 a.m., public hearing on the budget at 9:15 a.m. and public hearing on the tax rate at 9:30 a.m.
For a live recording of the Aug. 6 Marion County Commissioners Court’s budget workshop, visit the Marion County Herald & Jefferson Jimplecute Facebook page.