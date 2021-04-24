JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court will consider the reopening of Jefferson’s Kelllyville Community Center to the public after being closed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court considered the option during its last meeting a couple of weeks ago, but tabled it to consider potential cleaning fees. The item will be reconsidered at the court’s upcoming meeting on Monday, April 26, starting at 9 a.m.
The center has been closed since March 2020.
“We closed Kellyville for rental to the general public when the pandemic began,” County Judge Leward LaFleur told the commissioners at their last meeting.
“I believe that the numbers are steadily declining in the state of Texas,” he said. “A lot more people are being vaccinated.”
Many Marion County residents have been vaccinated as well, he said as the county teamed up with various agencies, including the Texas National Guard, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Texas Department of State Health Services to provide shots to residents.
“I think that on the approval of the commissioners court that it would be OK to open this for the general public’s use,” said LaFleur. “I think that we need to add a caveat into that, a cleaning or disinfecting price if we want to open it to the general public.”
The commissioners said they will need to determine what that cleaning fee would be, suggesting maybe a fee of $100 to $150. Marion County Sheriff David Capps also assured it would be fine to reopen the building, but also recommended a cleaning fee. Officials also said they would consider designating part of the deposit given as part of the cleaning fee.
Other items on Monday’s agenda include:
- Consider approving setting a date and time to award bids and authorize County Auditor to advertise for road and bridge supplies and fuel;
- Consider accepting a $19,900 proposal from JP Abernathy to paint/ caulk windows in the annex and fix damage on back of the jail on Austin Street;
- Consider approval of a Digital Imaging agreement with Family Search International;
- Consider and/or approve full bids for property struck off to Marion County presented by the Tax Assessor-Collector;
- Consider for approval donating old portable buildings to the Jackson Volunteer Fire.
- Department;
- Consider approval of the Historic Marion County Courthouse Building and Use Policy;
- Consider approval of Kellyville Community Center being rented to the general public;
- Discuss and take necessary action on the 119 West Lafayette Building.