JEFFERSON — Contractors for the Marion County Courthouse renovation project is slated to give an update on the progress during Monday’s commissioners court meeting.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the County Courthouse Annex, 114 W. Austin St., in Jefferson.
Kevin Scott, of Joe R. Jones Construction, of Weatherford, will address the court regarding the update.
The downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., is getting an overhaul made possible through a $4.7 million grant awarded last spring from the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) as well as $1 million of county money.
“The total renovation costs are $5.7 million,” Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur told the News Messenger previously. “The bid we awarded was for $5.4 million because we wanted to have that cushion for anything that might come up. There’s no way the county would have been able to raise that kind of money on its own so we really needed to get this grant to renovate our beautiful courthouse.”
County offices moved out of the courthouse in July 2018 into a temporary location at 119 W Lafayette St., following the awarding of the grant. Many of the offices, including the county judge, county clerk, district attorney, county treasurer, constable and district clerk’s offices will be located inside the courthouse once completed.
Renovations for the project began in June.
Other items on Monday’s agenda include:
The court will consider approving a proclamation designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The court will also consider approval replacing the election judge for Precinct #1; consider approving repairs of windows from the emergency grant received from the Texas Historical Commission; consider allowing the auditor to send out notification of application for indigent attorney contract; consider approval of audit for the District Attorney Chapter 59 Asset Forfeiture Report; consider approval of parcel cost rates for collection of taxes for other entities; consider approval of a resolution for the 2020 Indigent Defense Grant Program; and consider Government Code 2051.044 on the type of newspaper required for the publishing of county legal ads.