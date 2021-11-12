JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court will convene in a special-called meeting, beginning at 9 a.m., Friday, to receive public input on redistricting plans for county election, justice of the peace and commissioners court precincts.
According to the agenda, following the public hearing, the court will consider taking action on one or more alternative plans for redistricting of county commissioners court precincts.
“The court reserves the right to take any and all appropriate actions regarding the redistricting of Marion County political boundaries, including the acceptance of new boundaries for the commissioners court precincts, modification of any boundaries, and/or tabling the pending proposals for later consideration and/or action,” the agenda states.
County Judge Leward LaFleur said the court would like as much public input as possible on the matter, and encourages all citizens to attend.
“It’s very important to me,” LaFleur said.
“It’s a very important part of the process,” he said of accepting public comment, “and we would like public participation.”
“Redistricting only happens every 10 years,” LaFleur continued. “To put it into perspective, this is only the third time redistricting has happened in Texas in my lifetime. We work for the people and would very much like them involved.”
Back in October, the commissioners court approved an order establishing criteria for redistricting of political boundaries. The 14-list criteria outlined in the order are examples of fundamentally important issues that should be considered in redistricting plans.
“The Commissioners Court expresses its intention to measure any plan submitted for consideration by this set of criteria, and to base any eventual exercise of discretion upon the foregoing criteria,” the order states.
According to the order, the plan should ensure that all applicable provisions of the US and Texas Constitutions, the Voting Rights Act, and the Texas Election Code are honored.
Additionally, the plan should be drawn in such a manner that the maximum deviation from an ideal size, as determined by dividing the total population of the county by four (the number of single member districts that compose the commissioners court,) by not more than five percent for any single precinct, or a total top to bottom deviation (percentage of deviation below and above the ideal size) of not more than 10 percent, the order indicates.
“The plan should address minority representation, and if at all possible, in conformity with constitutional standards, avoid retrogression in the percentage of population and voting age demographics consistent with existing minority representation,” the order states. “The plan should, avoid fragmentation and preserve minority communities of interest to the maximum extent possible. These communities of interest should be recognized and retained intact where possible. Only when the overall minority population of the county is sufficiently large to require more than one minority district should minority populations be divided, and only then to the least degree possible.”
The order goes on to say that the plan should not, however, attempt to unreasonably join geographically remote minority populations into a single precinct unless there are strong and genuine connections between these communities as reflected by common schools, churches or cultural ties.
Other criteria include:
The plan should seek compact and contiguous political boundaries. Physical boundaries of cultural or economic significance, such as rivers, multi-laned control access highways or turnpikes, which tend to divide populations in fundamental ways, should be recognized or where possible, should only serve as necessary to achieve recognized objectives. To the maximum extent possible, clearly recognized boundaries, such as streets and highways, should be used to facilitate ease of voter identification of boundaries, as well as election administration.
Where possible, well-recognized and long-used election precinct boundaries should be retained intact or with as little alteration as possible.
Election precincts in the plan should be sized in conformity with state law.
The plan should afford incumbent office holders with the assurance that they will continue to represent the majority of individuals who elected these incumbents, and all incumbents’ residential locations should be retained in their reformed precincts to ensure continuity in leadership during the remaining term of incumbents to the extent possible.
The plan should address fundamental and necessary governmental functions, and to the extent possible, ensure that these functions are enhanced rather than impaired. For example, county road mileage should be balanced to the extent possible between the resulting commissioner’s precincts. Election administration should not be unduly complex as a result of election boundaries.
The plan should ensure that election voting precincts under that plan do not contain territory from more than one commissioner’s precinct, justice precinct, congressional district, state representative district, state senatorial district and state Board of Education.
The plan should attempt to locate polling places in convenient, well-known locations that are accessible to disabled voters to the maximum extent possible.
If the reduction of polling places can be accomplished, without impinging upon voter convenience and minority voting rights, such reductions can be considered.
The order allows for citizen input, as well.
“Citizen input should be encouraged, but in order to minimize cost and to have sufficient information to evaluate such proposals fairly, the county will only consider proposed plans submitted to the county for evaluation by individual citizens or groups if the proposed plan is submitted to the county in a commonly used GIS format, such as .SHP, .MAP, .KLM, .GPX, .MDB, along with maps and demographic data sufficient to address voting rights concerns,” the order advises.