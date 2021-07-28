JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court will convene in a special meeting, Wednesday, to conduct a public hearing on the possible reduction of countywide polling places.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the County Commissioners Courtroom, located on the second floor of the courthouse annex at 114 W. Austin St.
“We want everybody to be able to come and we want to hear everything,” said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur.
In May 2020, the Secretary of State’s Office granted Marion County “successful status,” giving the county the green light to continue countywide polling places or Vote Centers in future elections.
“They assessed our voting that we did recently (during March Primaries),” Judge LaFleur explained before.
It was the first time for the county to implement the Vote Center process.
The SOS also took into account the feedback voters had from surveys, made available by County Clerk Vickie Smith.
“Vickie did a lot of exit poll voting on whether people liked or disliked the polling places,” LaFleur said before. “Around 98 percent of the people really enjoyed being able to vote at any voting location that we had opened.”
Through vote centers, voters didn’t have to be restricted to their home precinct polling site. Instead, they were allowed to vote at any polling site in the county, at any time, when polls were open. That included Election Day.
Detailing the benefits of converting to Vote Centers or countywide polling places, Smith noted before the convenience it is to the voters.
The county clerk also noted how cost-effective it is due to the reduction of precinct-specific polling locations, which means less rental fees, and poll workers for the county.
The county implemented the Vote Center process for the first time during the March 2020 Primary elections.
At that time, they were able to reduce the number of polling sites by 65 percent, going from the traditional 10 to seven.
This time, the commissioners court will consider the reduction of polling places from seven to five.
“Now we have the ability to go from seven to five, which is a significant reduction in the cost of the taxpayers to hold elections,” Judge LaFleur explained in a telephone interview with the News Messenger Tuesday.
“We’re going to have a public hearing first to let everybody speak their mind and then the commissioners are going to vote,” he said.
LaFleur said only three locations can be closed. Two of those will most likely be the ones in the city limits.
“There’s only three that can be closed, so currently we have three polling locations inside the city of Jefferson,” the county judge noted. “And then we have to keep one polling location in each commissioners precinct. So we’re going to have two out of the city of Jefferson, I would assume, because it doesn’t make sense…and not really fair to have three within a four mile radius when we just closed a location and making voters drive 14 miles to vote.”
Judge LaFleur said the commissioners court strives to save the county money.
“With the commissioners court it’s all about the dollar, and the city of Jefferson, they only have one polling location in town when they have a city election, so we’re just trying to get on the same wavelength with the other voting entities.”
“The first and foremost thing that we’re trying to do is save money,” he said. “The countywide system allows us to do that because you can vote anywhere. It is a good thing.”